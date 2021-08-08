An innovative new method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 alpha mutants in wastewater





SMART researchers have developed an innovative method for detecting and quantifying B.1.1.7 (alpha) mutants of concern through wastewater epidemiology.

Researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Antibacterial Resistance (AMR) Interdisciplinary Research Group, a MIT research firm in Singapore, have collaborated with Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and MIT. Succeeded in development together with An innovative open source molecular detection method capable of detecting and quantifying B.1.1.7 (alpha) variants of SARS-CoV-2. Breakthrough advances pave the way for rapid and inexpensive monitoring of other SARS-CoV-2 mutants in wastewater.

As the world continues to fight and contain Covid-19, the recently identified SARS-CoV-2 variants with high transmission rates and high severity make it essential to develop convenient variant tracking methods. Currently identified variants include the first identified B.1.17 (alpha) variant in the United Kingdom and the first B.1.617.2 (delta) variant detected in India.

Wastewater monitoring has emerged as an important public health tool for tracking SARS-CoV-2 pandemics safely and efficiently in a non-intrusive manner, providing health authorities with practical community-level information. Provides additional information to enable you. Most recently, a virus fragment of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in a residential complex in Singapore through an aggressive wastewater monitoring program. This information, along with surveillance tests, allowed Singapore’s Ministry of Health to respond quickly, quarantine and conduct swab tests as part of precautionary measures.

However, due to the challenges of existing technology, detection of mutations by wastewater monitoring is not very common. Next-generation sequencing for wastewater monitoring is time consuming and costly. The test also lacks the sensitivity needed to detect low variant abundance in dilute and mixed wastewater samples due to inconsistent and / or low sequence coverage.

The methods developed by the researchers have been uniquely tailored to address these challenges and go beyond testing for SARS-CoV-2 to track the spread of SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern. Expand the usefulness of wastewater monitoring.

Wei Lin Lee, a research scientist at SMART AMR and the lead author of the treatise, adds: Wastewater surveillance helps to find the true proportion and spread of subspecies in the community. Our method is sensitive enough to detect highly diluted SARS-CoV-2 concentration mutations commonly found in wastewater samples and is reliable in samples containing multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains. Generate results. “

A study by a team led by NTU Associate Professor Janel Thompson and MIT Professor Eric Alm, Principal Investigator of SMARTAMR “Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 Alpha Variant B.1.1.7 Tracking of Wastewater by Allele-Specific RT-qPCR” Environmental It was published in Science & Technology Letters. This study describes an innovative open source molecule detection method based on allele-specific RT-qPCR that detects and quantifies B.1.1.7 (alpha) mutants. The assay developed has been tested and validated on wastewater samples from 19 US communities to ensure low levels of low cross-reactivity and the highest variant ratio of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variants. It can be quantified. 1 percent in the background of mixed SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Targeting peplomer mutations that highly predict B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variants, this method can be implemented using the commercially available RT-qPCR protocol. Unlike commercial products that monitor wastewater using proprietary primers and probes, this paper presents SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

A breakthrough by Singapore’s research team is now MIT’s start-up, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a world leader in wastewater epidemiology serving states and regions across the United States. Used by Biobot Analytics. Using this method, Biobot Analytics can accept and analyze wastewater samples of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant and will add variants to the analysis as the method is developed. For example, the SMART AMR team is currently developing a specific assay that can detect and quantify the B.1.617.2 (delta) mutant that was recently identified by the World Health Organization as a mutant of concern.

“We were able to use the team’s innovative methods to monitor B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variants of US community members, which gives leaders information about the Covid-19 trends in the community. You can make recommendations that have been considered, and you can change the controls, “said Mariana Matus PhD’18, CEO and co-founder of Biobot Analytics.

“This method can be quickly adapted to detect new mutant strains of concern beyond B.1.1.7,” adds Alm of MIT. “In partnership with Biobot Analytics, our research will be translated into real-world impacts across Singapore’s coasts to help detect Covid-19 and its variants, and to develop policies for tracking and examining infected clusters. Acts as an early warning system and guidance for individuals. Appropriate public health measures. “

See also: Wei Lin Lee, Maxim Imakaev, Federica Armas, Kyle A. McElroy, Xiaoqiong Gu, Claire Duvallet, Franciscus, “Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 Alpha Variant B.1.1.7 Allele-Specific RT-qPCR Wastewater Chandra, Hongjie Chen, Mats Leifels, Samuel Mendola, Róisín Floyd-O’Sullivan, Morgan M. Powell, Shane T. Wilson, Karl LJ Berge, Claire YJ Lim, Fuqing Wu, Amy Xiao, Katya Moniz, Newsha Ghaeli, Mariana Matus, Janelle Thompson and Eric J. Alm, July 18, 2021, Environmental Science & Technology Letters.DOI: 10.1021 / acs.estlett.1c00375

This study was conducted by SMART and is supported under the Campus for Research Excellence And Technological Enterprise (CREATE) program of the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF).

SMART was founded by MIT in 2007 in partnership with the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF). SMART is the first entity of CREATE developed by NRF. SMART acts as an intellectual innovation hub for research exchanges between MIT and Singapore, conducting cutting-edge research projects in areas of interest to both Singapore and MIT. SMART currently consists of an Innovation Center and five IRGs. AMR, key analytics for manufacturing personalized medicine, agricultural accuracy, future urban mobility, disruptive and sustainable technology for low-energy electronic systems.

AMR’s Interdisciplinary Research Group is a translational research and entrepreneurship program that addresses the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. By leveraging talent and convergence technology across Singapore and MIT, AMR aims to develop multiple innovative and disruptive approaches to identify, respond to, and treat drug-resistant microbial infections. Through strong scientific and clinical collaboration, its goal is to provide Singapore and the world with transformative and holistic solutions.

