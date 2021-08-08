Page Speed ​​and Google June-July 2021 Core Argo Update





Google’s John Mueller was asked if the June and July core algorithm updates were related to page speed. John Mueller gave an overview of the core update and how it relates to speed.

Multiple Google updates for June and July 2021

The June core algorithm update was published in June 2021. However, as with the June 2021 Spam Algorithm Update, a Page Experience Update has also been released.

Some ranking drops have nothing to do with website changes and can be entirely accidental, so it is possible to cause ranking fluctuations for certain website changes or links during a core algorithm update. It may be rough.

Ranking fluctuations in June 2021 are even more difficult to attribute to certain types of website changes, given the number of changes made to the algorithm that month.

Google John Mueller considers the question

Was the core algorithm update related to page speed?

The questioner wants to confirm the observation that page speed seems to be of general quality on sites that won rankings during the June and July 2021 algorithm updates. It was like.

This is a question:

“I read online that there was a bulge after the June core update.

They have also seen it in July.

For us it wasn’t the same.

What could have come back in July? Is it related to speed? “

Speed ​​and core algorithm updates were separate

John Mueller first pointed out how page speed and core algorithm updates are separated.

John Mueller replied:

“Speed ​​… as far as I know, these were basically individual and unique updates we made.

Therefore, both are called core updates because they affect the core of the ranking system.

But that doesn’t mean they affect the same core part of the ranking system.

So, from that point of view, it’s not the case when you see the changes … One of these updates will always show the changes in the other updates.

So from there, I don’t think they need to be related. “

Can page speed affect ranking changes in June and July 2021?

Mueller then asserted that speed may be the reason for some ranking changes.

John explained the relationship between ranking changes and page speed:

“… Is it related to speed?

I think the whole page experience update started rolling out in June, so things could definitely be speed related.

As a result, we may still see some changes in July.

But I don’t think the core update itself is related to the page experience update.

It’s a kind of different thing. “

Multiple summer 2021 updates

In May 2021, Google released an updated version of Keras-based TF-Ranking. It is a platform for researching and developing new ranking learning (LTR) models and quickly moving them to production.

Then, in June and July, there were multiple spam and algorithm updates. Are they related? I don’t know Google.

However, the pace of algorithm release is accelerating, especially this summer.

Google released multiple updates in June and July 2021, so it can be difficult to separate certain changes and attribute ranking fluctuations into core algorithm updates.

But Google’s John Mueller emphasized that speed could definitely be involved.

Quote Was the June and July core updates related to page speed?

Watch John Mueller answer the question at 30:10.

