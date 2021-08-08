Here’s how he survives in the post-COVID era





I have some experience in the field of online learning, which has been developing online learning platforms for the past 25 years, from the early days of Web 1.0 in the 90’s to the present day.

The level of research, development and innovation carried out during this time means that the organization I founded continues to be successful in the evolving technological arena. Like all businesses and organizations that exist in the online realm, it’s actually a case of evolution or disappearance.

However, this is not always the case for organizations outside the technical arena. In the case of higher education (HE), the pandemic has exposed a systematic failure to optimize the use of long-criticized technology.

Last year, as always, great progress was made to keep the business going, but it’s very urgent when it comes to the technology used to teach and engage students, rather than the beginning of sustainable long-term reforms. How the sector is using technology.

But when we (hopefully) get out of the pandemic, what can the entire HE sector look like to begin rethinking their traditional educational model? What are the basic steps you need to implement now to ensure that your online learning offering fits your modern goals?

New technology doesn’t work with old teaching methods

Over the past year, HE institutions have learned that the pedagogical approach to learning is not an ideal online learning model, as illustrated by the wise men on stage. Therefore, effective online learning developers are their programs.

The essence of this approach is to focus on the process, not the content, to avoid feeding students with a spoon and instead encourage exploration, research, discussion and collaboration. In this context, the tutor acts as a facilitator to assist in problem analysis and resolution. Such an approach is especially relevant for graduate students whose learning is primarily voluntary.

To foster such an environment, my own company, Learna, has developed an online community between students called the Practical Community, using a discussion forum where students and tutors interact in analyzing course content. .. Such activities are of great help in complementing the face-to-face education and webinar provided by the university.

Combine this with online experience technologies designed to enhance the Andragogy learning environment, such as role-play simulations, to lay the foundation for continuous academic development.

Engagement and interactivity

Two of the biggest problems all face-to-face educators experienced when learning moved to an online environment during a pandemic were involvement and interactivity. Basically, if your education model is based solely on displaying videos and webins on the screen, how do you keep your students focused? How can you monitor your engagement and make it interactive?

Fortunately, the technology to do this already exists, and all successful online learning providers have somehow incorporated it into their platforms. From software that can provide bespoke live voting, surveys, quizzes, gamification, and more, to allowing students to respond from their smartphones, tablets, or desktops in live or recorded learning situations. These interactive tools are essential to attracting online viewers and actively engaging them in their learning journey.

Virtual operating table?

Based on the above, many consider the provision of hands-on sessions in courses such as medicine to be an obstacle to the transfer of education to the online realm, but the tremendous progress in virtual reality (VR) is. The practical requirements of a person, a particular course, can be implemented virtually. The truth is that we are not far from VR, which provides a way to complement clinical (bedside) learning. This technology exists if the university is willing to explore the opportunity.

Nobel laureate as a super tutor?

Now is the time for universities to think creatively about how to provide learners with opportunities that may not be available in the real world. One of the interesting paths here could be the rise of super tutors made possible by the union of remote faculties within a university consortium. TED’s talk will reveal how exciting and engaging a particular instructor can be. Such an approach could mean that universities can work together to arrange online lectures by the most talented teachers and even Nobel laureates. The more collaborative the university is prepared to work, the lower the barriers to the creation of such super tutors.

Willingness to evolve

Education reform has been debated for decades, especially in relation to how the sector adopts technology. This sector is not keeping up with technological advances, and students, from primary to graduate students, often do not have the digital tools available.

But there is no doubt that we are now experiencing moments of sea change in history, not only in the history of education, but also in the history of the world. The pandemic brought everything to mind. So how does the HE sector choose to respond? Will they take this opportunity to radically transform the system?

