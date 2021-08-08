How useful is Google Chrome’s new privacy and security review tool?





Google is working on a new Chrome tool called Privacy and Security Review that complements your browser’s safety checking capabilities.

Designed to check standard protections, extensions, passwords, device software, and updates, Safety Check was introduced shortly before.

According to Google, privacy and security reviews guide you through a series of configuration pages that “help users review different privacy settings.”

Privacy and security reviews

This feature was included in Chrome 94 Canary, but it is disabled by default.To enable this, load chrome: // flags / # privacy-review in your browser’s address bar and set the flags[有効]Set to. A reboot is required for the changes to take effect.

When you’re done, load Chrome’s privacy settings page chrome: // settings / privacy or[メニュー]>[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Manually move to. New privacy and security review options appear at the top of the category.

Select “Let’s go” on the page that opens. Chrome currently displays one page for “Search and Browsing Optimization”.

At the top of this page, there is a toggle to enable or disable the feature, which is described below. The description may include examples, and Google will list some of the data that will be shared when the feature is turned on.

Click the next button to end the review.

It is almost certain that this feature is an ongoing task. Chrome Canary is a development version and new pages may be added to the tool before Google launches the tool in a stable version of the browser.

The options displayed on the first page are privacy related. Google’s interest is to enable this feature for its users, which emphasizes its positive effect-better search and browsing.

The shortcomings highlighted in “What to share with Google” are also displayed on the page. In this particular case, Google will notify you about the pages you visited while using your browser.

Closing remarks

Privacy and security reviews in their current format are not useful in their current format. It is not yet known if new configuration options will be added to the tool before it stabilizes.

Google’s main concern is data, and the design of the first page emphasizes the benefits of enabling features rather than highlighting the shortcomings of enabling or leaving them enabled. I am.

Ultimately, if privacy concerns, it may be better to use a different web browser, whether Chromium-based or not. Many browsers offer better default privacy protection or options to improve privacy.

Now you: Would you like to use the new privacy and security review tool? (Via Techdows)

How useful is Google Chrome's new privacy and security review tool?

Google is working on a new Chrome tool called Privacy and Security Review that complements your browser's safety checking capabilities.

Martin Brinkman

Gax Technology News

