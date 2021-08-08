Epic has lost an amazing amount of money to secure the game for EGS





Division 2

Large scale

Epic knew it would pass an X-ray machine in a proceeding against Apple. And now, to build the game base for the Epic Game Store, we’ve released some new and pretty spectacular numbers that show how much Epic is losing. ..

Shown in the graph below, Epic gave the game a guaranteed minimum payment for being in the store, and then almost all instances did not reach that minimum.

Of all the games listed there, only two, Dauntless and Satisfactory, made more than the minimum amount and made only a small amount.

But if you look at the shortfalls, some of these are huge, with Metro Exodus below the minimum guarantee of $ 22.2 million and Division 2 below $ 24.5 million. The more well-known the game, the more likely it is that the guarantee will be higher, and the more mistakes you make if you don’t reach that mark.

Epic has repeatedly stated that it expects to lose money for some time to establish the Epic Game Store on the market. According to a linked report, Epic has invested a total of $ 500 million in the Epic Game Store so far and can’t expect to make a profit until 2027, almost six years later.

“The Epic Games Store isn’t as profitable as the App Store, and it won’t be profitable for at least a few years,” said an Apple lawyer.

They go in more detail:

“Epic lost about $ 181 million in EGS in 2019. Epic predicted to lose about $ 273 million in EGS in 2020. In fact, Epic lost about $ 444 million in 2020 alone. Epic acknowledges that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. Epic predicts that it will lose approximately $ 139 million in 2021. “

Yes, it is these minimum guarantees that are spending a fortune on them, and as you can see from the list, it has proven to be almost impossible for them to exceed those guarantees. Again, Epic sees this as just an investment and knows it will take some time to make money, but it’s about the size of Epic and as much money as Fortnite and Unreal. As such, it is uncertain whether this will be successful in the long run. Run. But I can’t see Tim Sweeney giving up either.

Epic has always been in a state of turmoil in this Apple proceeding, but it’s fascinating to see their internal mechanics revealed in a secret industry. I think there are many more.

