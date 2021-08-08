Defending Women with FinTech-Why and How?





How can I participate?

In the post-covid era, not everyone wants to travel for an event. Therefore, FinTech and InsurTech Live are a complete hybrid. That is, you can attend the event directly or effectively. There is no disadvantage for those who do not go to the tobacco dock.

in person

FinTech and InsurTech Live will be held at Tobacco Dock in London, a 10-minute walk from Tower Bridge. Click here for location details.

in fact

If you choose not to participate directly, don’t worry about missing it. Still, you can absorb all the information, interact with other participants, and enjoy the meeting experience on the virtual platform.

There are live feeds from all stages (also available on demand after the event) and a virtual networking area. Therefore, not being able to travel is not a reason to miss a chance to get together in the industry.

New speaker

Board Members UK Insurtech Board, AXA Tech Nation

Parul is a highly regarded sort leader in the field of financial technology and has been appointed to the UK HMRC’s Insurtech Board of Directors, Fintech Delivery Panel, and Mayor of the London International Business Program for open innovation, financial inclusion and digital acceleration within financial services. Advise on the promotion of.

She was recognized as one of InsurTech’s top 17 strong women in 2020 and was named a woman on the FinTech Power List in the global fintech industry.Mentor [email protected] & London Mayor of International Business Partners and Business Growth Programs, and Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Insurance Times on Technology and Innovation. Parul is a speaker, blogger, and contributor to The AI ​​Book.

Head of Sustainability, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Luke Manning has comprehensive leadership experience in matrixed and high-growth companies. He has extensive expertise in developing, delivering and communicating core business strategies and has a significant commercial and reputational impact. He comes from a communication background and is particularly interested in how communication can be used to shape the culture, values ​​and reputation of the business.

We look forward to hearing his insights as a proven media spokesperson for sustainability projects and campaigns.

Chief Analytics Officer (Life & Health) APAC, Middle East, Africa, Munich Re

Lee leads the APAC, Middle East and Africa AI (Advanced Analytics) teams in Singapore as the regional chief analytics offer and is responsible for the life and health of Munich Re. He is responsible for creating value throughout the value chain through predictive analytics, AI, big data and new analytics technologies while ensuring technical excellence and professionalism.

With over 16 years of experience, Lee currently holds a PhD in AI and Advanced Analysis, is a member of the Actuary Institute, the Faculty of Actuaries and the Actuary Association of South Africa, and chairs the Demographics and Epidemiology Commission. I am serving.

Presented at the 2014 International Congress of Actuaries in Washington, DC, his master’s degree provides many South African insurers with the first reliable South African study to undertake HIV, medical schemes and managed care data. I applied an advanced analysis method to.

