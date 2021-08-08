You need to watch the most underrated multiverse science fiction movies on Amazon Prime as soon as possible





By 2021, tech startups that promise to be confusing are essentially a cliché.

It’s hard to find an industry where no one has pledged new apps or services, but if this innovation doesn’t change much or can make the world worse, it’s all about it.

But if Parallel’s pioneers want to confuse things, believe it. At Isaac Ezbans 2018’s English debut, the character comes into contact with a magic mirror, causing havoc in another universe and delighting.

This underrated sci-fi gem is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime and Vudu. Here’s why you need to add it to your watchlist:

The Parallels Cold Open is based on Scott Blaszaks’ script and features a wonderfully tense burglary sequence. An old couple sleeps in a big house and his wife (Kathleen Kinian) goes downstairs, but meets an unexpected guest. Ezban first reflects the intruder in the mirror and then holds the gun and shows it to the woman. After a quick execution, the intruder takes off his mask and reveals the same woman. The same woman returns to her husband waiting upstairs.

From there, the film goes away, Noel (Robot’s Martin Wallstram), Josh (Halt and Catch Fire’s Mark O Brien), Devin (Aml Ameen, I may destroy you), It’s time to meet Lina (Georgia King). of Devs), four longtime friends, and sometimes lovers, are confident that they can meet in college and grow it in the sharing economy. What are their thoughts? Let’s sell parking spaces to each other with an app called Meter Maid.

It’s a decent idea to squint, but the four don’t even have a chance to see it because the exiled fifth former friend Seth (Batman V Superman’s Chadkurochuk) is stabbing behind. .. Stealing ideas from Devin, he managed to build his own version of the app. It has an advantage given the mere fact that it is completed first.

Parallel.Vertical Entertainment scene

All their plans turn into dust, and friends plan their next move in a mysterious old house that has lived since the disappearance of the previous owner. Despite the warning of the cute bartender (Alyssa Diaz), Josh has been crushed, but the four have lived there for years without incident. Then, one day, they discover a magic mirror that takes them to an alternative universe where time moves slowly.

In fact, it’s much slower. The rules for these alternative universes, which the crew will call alt like a private Twitter account, are clearly laid out. 15 minutes here is equivalent to 5 seconds. Like the B-plot in Rick and Morty’s recent episode, this time lag is perfect for magically defeating their alt, group Benedict Arnold, and completing app versions in record time. Make it a hiding place.

But now the group is presented with untapped potential. They have discovered that alt is very similar to their universe, and little change has begun to accumulate until their group dynamics, which exist in much the same way. The spelling of the name is different. And as they look for more ways to get rich, they find that creative decisions are made differently with certain alternatives.

Each of the four has what they are looking for, like a group forming a robbery. Noel wants innovation, Josh wants to meet, Lina wants to find artistic inspiration, and Devin wants to find a world where her shameful father didn’t commit suicide.

Parallel.Vertical Entertainment scene

In an interview when the film was released on VOD last year, Ezban says both Parallel and his previous work were influenced by what he calls the Twilight Zone element of human science.

The characters are smart enough to see the mirror as a potential to become wealthier and expand the company, but how it destroys their relationship and everything between them, and ultimately their lives. I don’t know if I will.

Parallel doesn’t delve into the character’s career, but the storyline speaks for itself. Do startups value short-term profits over long-term destruction? It’s hard to imagine, right?

As expected, things don’t go well with all these selfish quests. But Devins’ quests are outstanding. When he finally finds his father (Supergirl David Harewood), their one scene is rich with dramatic power together. Devin realizes that he desperately doesn’t want to be a father and feels guilty that his actions may have driven his loved ones into such desperate actions. I did.

Parallel is full of such little human moments. Through Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the sudden scene of playing the Godfather while blasting a million dollars, and a wonderfully brutal ending, there is a way for the group to discover amazing differences.

My best friend always says, any great sci-fi movie has to be a great horror movie in the last 15 minutes, and if you think about it, it’s really true, Evanes says on the horror blog. Say in an interview with Rue Morgue.

Filmed in just 23 days, Parallel is a fun sci-fi movie that follows an episode in the Twilight Zone, and I haven’t really thought about it. The alternative dimension of science fiction catalogs is vast, but this is a welcome edition.

Parallel is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Vudu.

