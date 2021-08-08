How do you choose tomatoes on your computer?





Colinda de Beer is a senior business developer horticulture of Innovation Quarter, a regional economic development agency in South Holland, the Netherlands.

Growing crops in modern Dutch greenhouses has already required the use of many techniques over the years. The first climate computer was introduced over 50 years ago. They automatically sent information about climate and irrigation conditions, which were still all analog at the time. This has greatly helped the producers. Previously, someone had to constantly get stuck in order to manually open the window or give it extra water. Over time, greenhouses have become a production system full of high-tech components. As a result, the amount of information available to entrepreneurs has increased dramatically.

The question today is how can we make the right choices about how to best manage this “cultivation plant” informed by this mountain of information. Especially when you realize that these businesses are getting bigger and bigger. Meanwhile, the number of people with green fingers is declining.

Digitization in greenhouse horticulture

Technology can play an important role in this. In a previous column, I wrote about the innovation of greenhouse horticulture and the need for high-tech collaboration. Furthermore, about the road to hands-free production in greenhouse horticulture.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Weekly Innovation Summary Every Sunday, the best articles of the week in your inbox.

Autonomous climate control systems that can determine optimal greenhouse temperatures and harvesting robots that support people in greenhouses are excellent examples of what is already possible these days. But all of these are partial solutions in very complex systems. Greenhouse horticultural entrepreneurs want to not only grow as many kilograms of tomatoes as possible, but to do this as sustainably as possible. Therefore, it takes into account consumer demand, energy prices, what supermarkets demand, and many other factors. Modern greenhouse horticultural entrepreneurs have vast amounts of data for this from ERP systems, dashboards, cloud solutions, years of experience, and often quite a few “Excel models”.

Horticulture is not unique in this area. Even the manufacturing industry, for example, faces this kind of challenge. How do you simplify a complex system into something that is easy to understand and manage? Two concepts that may help with this are cyber-physical systems and digital twins. There are some overlaps between concepts and applications, but there are differences.

Digital twin (DT)

Digital twins have their roots in product lifecycle management. The term was first coined in 2003, but the earliest practical applications didn’t appear until around 2013. A DT is a reproduction of a physical or virtual object or system. DTs in physical systems are often represented in a realistic way, using virtual reality or augmented reality. Data and models form the basis of DT.

DT applications can be found for product or manufacturing process development and training purposes. For example, in greenhouse horticulture, WUR is working on DT for tomato crops.

Cyber ​​Physical System (CPS)

Cyber-physical systems are considered the core of Germany’s Industry 4.0. The term CPS was first used in 2006 and is derived from embedded system applications. Cindus PS, like DT, describes the integration between the physical and digital worlds.

DT uses a digital representation of the physical world using CPS, but has a direct link to the real physical world. For example, consider a robot. Sensors and actuators can be considered the basis of CPS. Currently, the application of CPS is mainly found in (scientific) research. However, in the next few years, practical frameworks will be developed. CPS can be used to establish real-time interactions between models and physical processes or products. This can also be done in a robust, safe and efficient way.

(System) Development of greenhouse gardening

You can also use DT and CPS in combination. The DT, which consists of data, apps, services, and decision-making models, can also include digital representations such as picking robots. When this twin is linked to a real picking robot, it is called a cyber-physical system.

In the case of greenhouse horticulture, the concept of “growing as a service” is considered a gathering place for all knowledge of autonomous production. Instead of buying a greenhouse or tomato factory, buy x kg of high quality tomatoes a week. Producing these requires, among other things, adequate space, plant materials, water, nutrients, cultivation knowledge, and labor. All of these components can be thought of as building blocks that are currently under development.

Harvesting robot

As an example, Blue-Radix is ​​developing an AI model for autonomous climate control in greenhouses. Others are also working on these types of building blocks. In addition, there is already a large amount of data available from all types of sensors in the greenhouse. Some companies are also working on robots that can help predict harvests, detect diseases and pests, and help harvests themselves. Combining these various data sources with the knowledge of growers known as data-driven cultivation opens up many other possibilities.

The next challenge is to combine and link everything inside and outside the greenhouse. Here, the industry can serve as a good example of greenhouse gardening. Plans are currently underway to combine the first building block into a digital twin. Given how to control robots and other systems in greenhouses, the development of cyber-physical systems seems like a logical next step. It will take some time, but I think the day will come when knowledge of data, sensors and models will teach robots how to choose tomatoes!

About this column

In a weekly column alternating between Bert Overlack, Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Helen Kardan, Katlen Gabriels, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins wants to understand what the future holds. increase. These columnists, with the participation of guest bloggers, are all working in their own way to find solutions to the problems of our time. So tomorrow will be good. Here are all the previous articles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/how-do-you-pick-a-tomato-with-a-computer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos