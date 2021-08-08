Your Local Library and Google | Grand Island Local News





Google doesn’t have a Makerspace where you can use high-end commercial devices for free with your own resources. (If you want to use ours, the price is less than $ 3 per unit.)

And, in the words of author Neil Gaiman, Google can give you 100,000 answers. The librarian can bring you back to the right one.

Want to support your favorite author? Check out or put your books on hold from the library before you buy them. If the author or topic is very popular, it is advisable to buy more titles and copies to meet the demand.

If you don’t find the book you’re looking for in a library, you can request another library for a small fee or add the suggested title to your next purchase list (of course, availability is pending).

Save some money and shelf space with your library card. You can read the entire book before you buy a copy yourself, but Amazon can only display the first 10 or 15 pages.

James Clear, author of 2018 self-help bestseller Atomic Habits, tells the story of Lisa, a woman who has developed a reading habit by constantly holding 20 to 30 books in her local library. Imagine an invoice that occurs on Amazon!

And for those who think the Kindle and iPad will eventually replace the printed book, I’ll tell Neil Gaiman again. This time I will quote Douglas Adams. The book is a shark. Sharks existed before dinosaurs, but sharks still exist because nothing is better than sharks. And while centuries-old books are still on the market and easy to read, tablets and e-readers will last for five years if you’re lucky. (RIP my Nook, 2012-2016).

