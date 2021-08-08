Google Ads Breakdown New “Strike” Policy





Google Ads recently introduced a pilot program to combat repeated policy violations. From September onwards, advertisers who continue to violate advertising policies will suffer from consequences such as account suspension and indefinite suspension. Google has long disabled ads that violate the rule, but the rest of the impact was mild or nonexistent.

However, in a July announcement, Google said it was stepping up its impact and said it was committed to creating a credible advertising experience for users, advertisers, and publishers.

The system uses a “strike” to assign a penalty. Quote from Google’s announcement:

warning

trigger. The first instance of advertising content that violates the fraud enablement, unauthorized substance, or dangerous product or service policy. penalty. There is no penalty other than removing the associated ad.

First strike

trigger. Violation of the same policy that received a warning within 90 days. penalty. Your account will be temporarily suspended for 3 days, during which no ads will be posted.

Second strike

trigger. Violation of the same policy … within 90 days of the first strike. penalty. Your account will be temporarily suspended for 7 days, during which no ads will be posted. This serves as the final final notification to the advertiser to avoid account suspension.

Third strike

trigger. Violation of the same policy … Within 90 days of the second attack. penalty. Your account has been suspended due to repeated violations of the policy.

The system flags these violations.

Advertisers can sue for violations to remove warnings and strikes. Also, the new system applies only to prohibited content, not to violations such as excessive punctuation or non-functional linked URLs.

Impact on advertisers

First and foremost, advertisers must always adhere to Google’s policies. Most are. The new system is repeatedly targeted at criminals.

In my experience, disapproving most ads is an honest mistake. For example, a merchant may not be aware that an inventory item is an unapproved substance. In addition, Google’s algorithms can incorrectly flag ads that contain the word hashed data, for example. For these reasons, advertisers can sue for disapproval and request a manual review.

To request an ad review, select the checkbox next to the ad to go to the main navigation you’re editing. next,[アピールポリシーの決定]Click. Choose one of two reasons to appeal and choose whether the appeal is a single ad, all ads in your campaign, or all ads in your account.

Advertisers should create custom alerts for disapproved ads. Google will send you an email when your ad is disapproved, but setting your own notifications will make it easier for you to respond quickly. To filter for disapproved ads, go to the navigation on the left side of the Google Ads interface and go to[広告と拡​​張機能]>[広告]Click. next,[ポリシーの承認ステータス]>[不承認]Set the filter for.

Then you’ll see all the disapproved ads along with the reason. This filter also shows ads that have been approved in a limited way or are under review.

The second alert to set is a disapproved ad script. The script runs hourly and sends an email containing all disapproved ads and their campaigns.

Perfect search

The new policy may make advertisers cautious and avoid certain products and messages. But there’s no reason not to test and grow your campaign. Disapproval can be appealed. Warnings can also help indicate that you shouldn’t.

Google calls the new system a “pilot.” The company is probably aware of the risks of offending advertisers. Not surprisingly, it only applies to content for which violations are prohibited. This is easiest to do, for example, advertising tobacco products.

If the new system succeeds in reducing disapproved ads, Google may add other violations (other than content), such as misuse of advertising networks, improper data collection, and other prohibited practices. I have.

The system follows Google’s push for a secure search experience and user privacy. This is the latest step in completing a search engine.

