5 things you like and 5 things you don’t like about Google Pixel 6





We all saw this coming.

Rumors and renderings of the Google Pixel 6 have been around for over half a year, but many of these leaks have proven to be spot-on, at least when it comes to device design. By the way, even Google’s custom SOC is one of the worst secrets in technology and is finally bearing fruit.

In February, one of my colleagues wrote about what he would like to see on his next Pixel 6. From what he has learned so far, he seems to be quite happy. The upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have a lot to love, from better screens to improved cameras and arguably more interesting designs.

It seems clear to me that both versions of the Pixel 6 rank high in almost every summary of the best Android phones. So, until you receive more information about your device, here’s the first scorecard or checklist of the top 5 likes and dislikes of the Google Pixel 6 series.

What I like about the Pixel 6 series

Source: Android Central Horizontal Camera Housing

I love the bold design of the Pixel 6 lineup, but I think it’s a kind of crackdown just to say that it’s generally exciting to look at. So I take it one step further and mention what I especially like about its appearance. For starters, I’m going to put it out there: I love the rear camera design.

Source: Android CentralSamsung Galaxy S10 +

For symmetry reasons alone, I’ve always preferred a central or horizontal camera housing like I’ve seen on fairly recent devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the LG V60 (RIP LG phone). For me, this style is more cohesive and intentional than the verticle bulge that occurs on almost every other smartphone in my memory these days.

Camera skill

The Pixel 6 Series isn’t just about the look of the camera (yes, plural!). Their performance seems to have improved significantly. For the first time in years, the Pixel line has acquired new camera sensors such as the giant 50MP wide-angle primary sensor for both phones and the 6Pro’s 48MP telephoto lens. The images and videos coming out of these phones should be great if Google can continue to apply their software skills to this upgraded hardware. I can not do it. wait.

Custom SOC

Of course, that camera hardware doesn’t necessarily mean great photos without an impressive processing setup. It is known to come with Google’s new custom Tensor SOC. Tensor helps with image signal processing, but the new Pixel needs to be faster and safer than ever. It should also allow Google to continue pushing platform and security updates beyond its current three-year commitment.

Not matte

Source: Google

“Regular” Pixel 6 smartphones (that is, non-Pro versions) feature side rails and matte finish trim, and I’m grateful for this touch as I’m more likely to buy a cheaper model. In my eyes, the matte finish has a timeless look, and most importantly, scratches, scratches, or stains are not so easily visible.

All beautiful colors

More options = more options, and more options are better for consumers. I fully respect (and admire) what Google is doing here with six different color options on the Pixel 6 line (it’s no coincidence that I chose that number of colors). It’s true that most people hit the case with the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, but getting a new hot color is fun. Props to the Pixel design team to offer more choices.

I don’t feel these “features”

Source: Google pass this palette

Now, I’d like to make it clear that I hate the actual color choices Google made here, as much as I praised the color options above. It seems that I am not the only one in this opinion. The matte black Pixel 6 is great for entry-level phones, and the silver 6 Pro is smooth, but the other colors don’t feel much. I think I could have lived with a green 6, but gold and orange look flashy to me. But is that so for each?

Not shedding light on these strengths

Conceptually, you can see why Google made the 6 Pro trim shiny. Glossy ones are usually considered more beautiful. Still, when it comes to these looks and feels, Pro users can’t help but feel like they’re getting the shaft here. If you have the courage to rock your phone without a case, the shiny side rails will be more slippery and will definitely show all the small imperfections you pick up from your hands or pockets. So why do you want to pay more for it?

Chic bump

I’m all about that bass as the next guy, but as interesting as the rear camera housing is visible, I must admit that it certainly sticks out. a lot. Given that it’s located near the top of the phone, the problem of the device shaking when the phone is laid down with the screen facing up shouldn’t be too many. Still, apart from the color of the phone, this is the most polarized aspect of the phone design I’ve read and heard. Of course, most complainers will probably just hit the case with a Pixel 6 to counteract this bump, but it’s worth mentioning.

Big tree

Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

With each new flagship, people like Ara Wagoner and myself lament that there are fewer options for petite phone enthusiasts. Today’s Google smartphones, especially the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, are at the top of the list of the best small Android smartphones, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are definitely not on that list when they are released. The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display and the 6Pro is 6.71 inches. This is the norm for modern courses, but sad news for small phone enthusiasts.

fold

Most experts didn’t really expect Google to announce the long-rumored Pixel Fold phone in the 6 Series, but were a little disappointed that it was inevitable to wait. My colleague Alex Dobie said in June recently that Pixel Fold will not launch on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Still, I expected it to be announced at least at the same time, even if it was done as an individual bully, as Samsung did in its first announcement on stage for the first Galaxy Z Fold.

Something is missing

Admit it; did you think the title of this article was “6 things you like and dislike about Pixel 6”?

Now, this is another thing about the Pixel 6 line that could go into a bucket of love or hate for me: its pricing. According to a recent report, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh has confirmed that the new phone will be “premium priced.” Neither he nor Google have made it clear exactly what the comment means, but it’s speculating that both phones are floating around the $ 1,000 premium price, which is now too common. Probably safe.

Many of my colleagues and other tech experts have praised Google for this decision and commented that it represents the company’s new commitment to the “high end.” I do not necessarily disagree with this view. I’m glad to see Google doing and saying all the right things to compete with the new flagship.

As someone very accustomed to the best cheap Android smartphones like the Pixel 4a, it’s a difficult drug to swallow. The transition from my $ 349 spending on 4a last year to a $ 1,000 spending on 6 this year is a huge leap forward. Even if you decide to adopt the future 5a, you will spend more than $ 100. However, this is easy to deal with, especially considering some reported improvements over 4a.

To be completely fair, there’s still a lot we don’t know about these phones, such as price, performance, and availability. Still, overall, I like what’s shown here, and my colleague Alex Dobie calls it the first true premium pixel. But what about you? Which features of these phones do you like or dislike? Let us know in the comments!

