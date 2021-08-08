Israel’s new Google project aims to use AI to help detect colon cancer





Google’s Belly Life Sciences announced that it will open a research and development center in Israel focusing on the application of artificial intelligence technology to biomedical issues.

According to Berilly, the R & D center will carry out research conducted by Google Health and the Charlesedeck Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Verily, formerly known as Google Life Sciences, is Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Is an independent subsidiary of. Focuses on life sciences and healthcare with the goal of using global health data to prevent and manage illness.

Since its launch in 2015, it has partnered with major life sciences and medical device companies and government agencies.

In Israel, this initiative focuses on using artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps, the growth that appears on the surface of the large intestine, which can be cancerous.

The Google project aims to use this technology to better diagnose and treat colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer kills more than 900,000 people worldwide each year. Google said in a new project blog post that the standard procedure for detecting and removing polyps is colonoscopy, which suggests 22-28% mistakes in polyps. About 19 million colonoscopies are performed each year in the United States.

In a typical colonoscopy, the gastroenterologist does a visual examination with a camera. Verily’s research project will use an AI system to train with hundreds of hours of colonoscopy videos to help gastroenterologists detect polyps that may be missed. I’m expecting.

In an early trial, Shaare Zedek researchers used an AI system to help gastroenterologists perform 100 colonoscopy. The system detected an average of one polyp that the doctor missed at each step and did not miss the polyp that the gastroenterologist found.

An early study conducted in Israel on efforts to better detect polyps using AI was published in the medical journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in June.

The Israeli Berryly team will be headed by Ehud Rivlin, Technion’s professor of computer science, who has been housed in the Google offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa and has worked with Google Health.

