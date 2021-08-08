Load CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google certifications at once





TLDR: 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google Certification Exam Bundles can certify IT learners in some of today’s most important web disciplines.

Whether you’re working in a server room or helping guide a cloud-based computer network, there are some important benchmarks that can help you get a lot of attention in your job hunting. Accreditation from leading regulators is very important for recruitment managers whose mission is to play these important roles.

If you know IT, you already know the name. CompTIA. Cisco. Microsoft. Google. The approval of these big names for student training is an important shorthand that the candidate is ready to step into a high stakes, high pressure environment. Learners can dig into the best of these major outlets with training in the 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google Certification Exam Bundles ($ 29.99, 90% off from TNW Deal). can.

This bundle addresses all 13 big-name courses aimed at providing students with 13 major certifications that can prove their proficiency in all the largest IT disciplines. In addition to coursework, this training also includes over 8,000 questions and answers for expert drills to prepare learners to sit and pass these important exams.

The protagonists of this collection are five CompTIA courses. This includes CompTIA A + certification, a major introductory IT training ubiquitous. Passing A + will allow students to proceed to training in higher CompTIA areas, such as Network +, Security +, PenTest +, and CySA + training.

Due to the high level of IT proficiency these days, most of the rest of the training is in the cloud, including four courses that cover the main uses of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through this training, learners gain all the background to be certified as AWS Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect, Developer, and SysOps Administrator. Meanwhile, with Microsoft Azure Fundamentals training and courses to prepare students for Google Cloud credential courses, learners cover the three largest cloud service platforms.

Finally, there is also training in Cisco Networking Technology. This is a certified training to complete the learner’s skill set.

Training for the 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google Certification Exam Bundles includes $ 450 worth of premium instructions currently available for only $ 29.99 and a fraction of that price for the duration of this offer. It is.

Prices are subject to change

