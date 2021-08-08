New Google Assistant translucent UI disappears on Pixel





In addition to processing on the device for faster commands, the new interface was a feature of one of the new assistants that first debuted on the Pixel 4. The look was a great reflection of how Google used the assistant in the background. Things are changing as the original UI of the new Google Assistant disappears this weekend.

Yesterday, I saw a translucent to transparent interface, “Hello, how can I help?” Prompters no longer appear with snapshots from the four-color lightbar and keyboard input shortcuts.

It will be replaced with a compact dark gray or white sheet depending on the theme. Anyway, the assistant’s “g” logo is monochromatic and not multicolored, it shows the same prompt and has a text entry button in the right corner. In terms of height, it occupies about the same space as the previous UI, but it can’t display the dock or background.

While the original look disappears, this is a new Google Assistant on the device, as evidenced by some commands (ie, flashlight on / off) that work offline without an internet connection. It remains.

This UI has been used on one of the devices for several weeks and has recently disappeared. You’re back at that phone and all the other NGA Pixel (4+) units you tested today. This is happening on both Android 11 and 12 devices running the latest version of the Google app (Beta).

By the way, this isn’t the first time Google has removed the translucent UI. The same thing happened in October 2020, but today’s deployment seems to be broader.

This new look matches what the assistant looks like on all other Android devices. The design was widely rolled out in December, but since then some tweaks have been made, especially the introduction of light bars on all mobile phones and tablets.

Google may have updated the NGA’s look to unify the assistant’s look, but it’s a bit disappointing that the replacement is very simple and lacks the nuances introduced by the original design. As we first wrote:

This significantly improved context and subtle storage reveals how Google wants to interact with its assistants. In the past, audio was an experience that occupies the entire display, often displaying scrollable feeds. Pixel 4’s new assistant resembles the future of ambient computing declared by Google. There should be interaction with help without the foresight of disrupting your life.

