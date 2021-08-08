Lubbock Native conducts Brooke Army Medical Hospital





Lori Newman | usarmy.mil

Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston — An infectious disease doctor commanded the Brook Army Medical Center at a ceremony held at the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium on August 2.

Army Brig. General Clinton Murray joined the role of commanding the general after being promoted to his new rank on July 29.

Murray is from Lubbock and is a graduate of Lubbock High and Texas Tech.

“Promotion to the rank of general is rare,” said Rear Admiral Terita Crossland during the promotion ceremony. “More specifically, (he) was one of only three choices to put him at 0.03 percent in the eligible population of more than 1,000 colonels. I shared this, Emphasize the trust and trust our troops have in this officer, this leader, and serve at the most strategic levels of our troops and our country. “

According to Crossland, Murray is a typical servant-minded expert.

“I know Clint is humble and overwhelmed by his choices, but I also know he’s absolutely ready for this next step,” she said. Told.

Murray, who is also a physician, has a long history at BAMC. He was previously responsible for infectious disease services at BAMC from 2011 to 2015 and was the Program Director for the Combined Army and Air Force ID Fellowships in San Antonio from 2005 to 2011.

Army Brig. General Shan Bagby, Central Commander of Community Health Command, has been appointed commander.

“It’s a great honor to be on the reins of this great team, but frankly, you’re ready,” Bagby told Murray. “You arrived at BAMC at a crucial time in modern medical practice and in the face of changes in the military health system.”

Bagby emphasized how beneficial the experience of Murray’s infection in the current COVID-19 environment.

“Provides ready, relevant, responsive, and reliable interdisciplinary features that the BAMC brings to the battle every day for (Department of Defense), the surrounding communities, and Bexer County. I know I’ll continue, “said Bagby. “I look forward to joining the team and working with you. I am honored to serve with you.”

The new BAMC Commander thanked everyone for helping him move to his new position. He also thanked his family for their continued support throughout his military career.

Murray said he and his family spent “a considerable amount of time” in San Antonio throughout his military career.

“Our dream job was actually to return here to San Antonio. The ultimate dream was to return and command the BAMC,” Murray said. “No one has a mission and no one like BAMC. It’s a really special place.”

Murray considered BAMC’s broad mission, partnerships, and implications for the South Texas community.

“BAMC is arguably the largest quantity, variety and agility of any Pentagon facility,” he said, praising all the assets in BAMC’s arsenal.

“When we look at the four pillars of military medicine: operational medicine, patient care, education and training, research and innovation, there is nothing comparable to BAMC,” Murray said. “That’s why it’s so exciting to be back here.”

The commander’s father is Ken Murray, a head athletic trainer at Texas Tech University for several years. Murray’s wife is also from Lubbock.

