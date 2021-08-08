Monitor Economy Q & A: Frances Valentine, CEO and Founder of The Mind Lab





Each week, staff asks New Zealand business and community leaders how they think the economy is moving and what they believe is the biggest challenge.

Frances Valintine is the founder and chief executive officer of The Mind Lab, a technology educator.

Valintine says that looking at our economy from the outside is going well, much of it thanks to our traditional sector.

She says that slow digital adoption in New Zealand could cause the country to retreat compared to other markets and revert to the old way could be our rework.

How do you think the New Zealand economy is currently tracking?

From the outside, our economy is on track. But most of our balance sheet trade and recent rises are from our traditional sector.

Given Japan’s great success in mitigating Covid-19, it was able to expand world trade by creating new products and services to sell to economies heavily affected by blockades and manufacturing constraints. must. Our reputation as a globally trusted country should have been an important strength and could have driven a new level of economic ambition as a trading nation.

Supply / supply

Frances Valentine, CEO of The Mind Lab, states that senior decision makers are needed to understand the key tools of change.

Adversity has always been a great catalyst for innovation. In countries with prolonged blockades, digitization and technology integration have improved significantly.

In the long run, the slow adoption of digital will set it back compared to other markets. The lack of Covid-19 economic circuit breakers experienced in other markets means that we have relied on known behavior and a sense of normality. This could be our redo.

What are you most interested in right now?

Lack of talent available. I work with companies in many areas, but everyone says the same thing. You can’t find a good person for love or money.

There is a very serious labor shortage and new projects and important work are postponed or put on hold indefinitely. This slows innovation and reduces scalability and competitiveness.

In particular, the technology sector is in crisis. We have relied on the talent of professional immigrants for years, but we are currently unable to develop the talent needed for the professional role required by this sector fast enough.

The unemployment rate is 4% and this shortage of specialists will be exacerbated if the borders do not open soon. Many of the big tech companies value the option of bringing in immigrant talent, but it doesn’t make sense to offer a contract because they aren’t sure when they can enter the country.

What did you tell us about the New Zealand economy last year?

We learned more about our country’s high level of compliance and our willingness to support our communities than we learned about the economy. We are very proud to prioritize people and work together for the common good.

In comparison, our economy is less responsive to the opportunities presented. Investment is still over-concentrated in housing, and the lack of maturity in business investment means that many good organizations are undercapitalized and unable to find the investment support they need to grow. ..

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about this year’s economy? Why?

Ability to become a globally trusted leader in any industry where trust is a core attribute and has significant sales benefits, including data storage, cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and agritech. Is not optimistic.

However, in these areas, even if you are in the bargaining table, you need expertise. If you need the opportunity to sell New Zealand’s Aotearoa strengths as the perfect place to get privacy, data sovereignty, or unbiased algorithms, you need to build a much better pipeline of expertise. I have.

What are the biggest challenges facing New Zealand?

We need the most advanced decision makers to go far beyond our knowledge of general concepts and to understand the key means of change. Demographic changes, inequality, climate change and automation are just some of the turmoil companies are already facing.

If management and the board do not fully understand the impact of these changes, the future economy will experience self-limiting growth and increased risk.

Monitor is Stuffs’ unique set of insights that help the business community better understand economic conditions and maximize success. Next to the quarterly snapshots are economic indicators that show the rate of growth across different parts of the economy.

