Samsung follows Angie Lee on an impressive balance between rigor and freedom to repeat in an era of destruction





We are heading for a market fix that dials down breakneck speed changes, and instead there will be a devastating era of change, but it will be done in a more cautious way. After the pandemic accelerates the pace of change, it seems that brands need to handle the huge shifts that have occurred and begin to refine their actions into strategic turmoil, raising consumer expectations.

Samsung next Angie Lee on an impressive balance between rigor and freedom to repeat in the times … [+] confusion

Billy Howard

For this watershed moment, I found it helpful to talk about someone sitting at the crossroads of measured innovation and rapidly changing transformation, especially her new role as the global head of brand + marketing. .. For Samsung Next. Angie Lee is a career marketer who builds a team with both startup and legacy brand qualities, with a unique perspective on how to get the most out of the past and marry the future. She is an industry veteran and has been a senior marketer for brands such as Industrialious, General Assembly and IDEO. Below is a summary of our conversation:

Billy Howard: I’m happy to talk to Angie! Let’s start by telling me about your role at Samsung Next and some important trends you are seeing.

Angie Lee: It’s great to catch up, Billy. First, explain that Samsung Next is an organization within Samsung that focuses on investing, acquiring and partnering with the world’s most daring start-ups. We are really focusing on longer periods of time that will help shape the future by identifying trends that point the direction of technology.

I am the Global Head of Brands & Marketing and have two important focus areas. The first is to make sure that the story about what Next does and what we want to achieve is very clear to the outside audience. We focus on ensuring that our brand, especially with its founders, is increasing its presence in the technology community. The second part of my role is to really support portfolio companies. Join the Next ecosystem and join the community of world-class founders and business partners who are actively shaping the future of technology. I lead the practice of brand marketing communications, which provides free consulting services to all portfolio companies.

Howard: I would like to talk about that very unique vantage point and the current market corrections where we need to find a stable balance, going back to many of the things we discussed in the first conversation. Transaction innovation and breakthrough speed change. What I call it is a new point of destructive leadership, the time to measure change. What do you think about it?

Lee: I love the fact that you raised this. Because I think it’s something we see widely throughout the industry. My career actually extends to both businesses and start-ups. What is very interesting is that both tend to downplay the experience and benefits of working on the other. For example, I lost the count of the number of times I heard: OK, you did a great job, founder. Now it’s time to bring an adult. There is a suggestion that you need a corporate leader to gain more corporate experience to take your company to the next stage of growth. This is a huge disadvantage to the enormous efforts made by all of these founders. They tackled the challenge of disrupting the industry and came up with a whole new business model to come up with new ways to serve consumers around the world.

On the contrary, startups often say they don’t want to work with them because they are slow and incapable of innovating. But we all know that companies like 3M have a long legacy of innovation. Take even Samsung, which has an immeasurable legacy of innovation that has grown from its humble roots in selling dry anchovies and groceries to a huge conglomerate. I think your point is that what we need is some moderation in between. The best happens at the intersection of these two, including change, experimentation, the idea of ​​confusion, and the measured discipline and resources that accompany large corporations. I think we have the opportunity to redefine innovation and change through the lens of confusion. This is a form of moderation for either extreme.

Howard: Very often referred to as an advantage. What if we needed to identify the best qualities from both startups and legacy companies to best respond to the new era of destruction we are facing?

Lee: I think that’s a great point. To come up with such a form of moderation at that midpoint, you need to do a cherry pick and hopefully find a way to integrate the best quality and the best process from both sides. What makes startups so powerful and unique is their desire to disrupt the classic industry. This comes from their willingness to approach problem solutions from different perspectives. They are not overwhelmed by past practices and can focus on future practices. It’s a completely different idea, and I think it’s actually very powerful. The other quality is actually to accept the idea of ​​experimentation and repetition. In a sense, what I’ve observed is that startups are less likely to fail. You can listen to market feedback and quickly repeat the original approach as a process, rather than being often overwhelmed by the process or established working practices.

On the other hand, I am really grateful that the company has the rigor and discipline that accompanies the plan. It comes with really measured thoughts. So, on the one hand, you might say let’s run this experiment. Still, there are some that complement it. How can people design their experiments to be as thoughtful as possible and to be measured as much as possible among different stakeholders? That discipline can sometimes slow down the process, but it actually improves the experience of the employee. One of the biggest problems for start-up employees is whiplash. This is how personal whims and fantasies are changing their minds. You really have to have a more measured approach to change. Large companies think more strategically and actually take the time to think about the design process and how the community responds to it.

Howard: Finally, especially if you want to get in from where you’re sitting, don’t be late for the next 12-18 months so that marketers or the entire major organization can cause confusion and what they can do. It’s an important technology that needs to be done. Both you and I have a passion, which is the right balance between art and science.

Lee: Yeah, it’s always difficult. Because when we evaluate the various opportunities that come, we all want to know if there is any clear line with it. I think the maxim that comes to mind often is that just because I’m here doesn’t mean I can get there. We often say that we reach a certain point in our brand or marketing career. I was successful because I did things in a particular way. It’s much easier to say. I would like to point out these things that have been successful in the past. That way, these same things will continue to succeed.

But we cannot ignore the fact that disruptive technology redefines the way we all work and live. For example, consider a blockchain. Many didn’t understand how blockchain could be applied and quickly labeled it as a trend. Even today, there are denialists who reject cryptography because of its volatility. This is a very dangerous idea for everyone, especially marketers, as they overlook the fact that these new technologies change the way people interact with the world. And if you don’t understand your customers, you miss the opportunity to excite and inspire them.

I think the second area driving this factor is the fact that demographics, as you know, are constantly moving forward and evolving. We understand that the next generation of leaders is emerging in this space and that consumer values ​​are changing rapidly as expected. As a result, they make different decisions. Brand marketers need to take advantage of different opportunities in marketing, communication and storytelling to consumers to constantly challenge themselves to be open to actually hearing and seeing their sense of potential on different platforms. I think.

My way of approaching new technologies is to take the form of moderation. I think you should treat it as and instead of or. For example, you don’t have to trade off the New York Times with your substack strategy. You don’t have to give up your meeting altogether so you can focus on some of these new technologies and platforms for social media. I have to say, how are these two complementary? How would this different tactic complement the more traditional means of conducting the right level of experimentation?

More practically, this means allocating a certain amount of budget just as a pool for experiments. Or assign a project to a team member who is really excited about the new technology and give them the freedom to test new things. In this way, you can continue to learn and collect these insights and feed them back into your strategy in an iterative way.

