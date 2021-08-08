Companies look to innovation to solve citizens’ challenges





Citizenship Innovation Hub May Sign Memorandum of Understanding with Five Incubators to Meet Urban Development Needs

The Greater Chennai Corporation Innovation Hub (CHUB), which aims to promote research and development on urban issues, is ready for major changes.

Citizen groups have begun discussions to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five incubators, focusing on innovation to find solutions to the civil problems faced by urban dwellers.

We are in the early stages of discussions with five incubators. The MoU has not been signed yet. CHUB acts as an international platform. People from different countries, incubators and startups can connect to CHUB. Azhagu Pandia Raja MP, Chennai City Innovation Officer, Chennai Smart City Limited, said it will also facilitate cross-border collaboration.

For citizens, it is an effective way to work with the government in solving problems. He also said that the focus of CHUB is to solve citizens’ problems, which will ultimately benefit citizens.

Recently, two start-ups have been working on collecting raw data, including real-time video on urban road congestion, collected by an integrated command and control center to find solutions to the citizens’ problems faced by local residents. It was started.

The pandemic gave CHUB a great opportunity to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19, and we came up with multiple technical initiatives with great success, Raja said.

Our current efforts are in various stages of development. In addition, CHUB caters to the needs of other urban enterprises. He said that Madurai Corporation, the city of Chengalpatu and the city of Thiruvallur recently consulted with CHUB on solutions to various problems.

Madurai wanted an online slot booking tool for COVID-19 vaccination, but Thiruvallur wanted farmers to have a mobile application to eliminate intermediaries when the government procured crops. CHUB is also working with StartupTN, the state government’s mission to promote startups.

MS Prasanth, Deputy Commissioner of Corporation (Works), said citizenship required everyone to use the platform.

CHUB is a dedicated platform for promoting and promoting innovation through public participation. It facilitates and sustains the discovery and deployment of innovations to address urban problems. Kosha uses this platform to support innovative ideas that come from society. CHUB has begun to benefit citizenship with recent initiatives such as the online COVID-19 vaccination tool, he said.

At least Rs 10,000 inhabitants, including the elderly, benefit from online vaccination tools. Start-ups may begin working on such data on various aspects of COVID-19 management.

Important role

CHUB plays a vital role in bringing together academia, research and industrial thought leaders, government agencies and industry to solve problems related to urban development goals. CHUB has the right intentions and leadership, and we believe that technology and collaboration can accelerate our goals. The solution is built to extend across the state, said Narendran M, vice president of engineering for Cooper of India, who worked with CHUB.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Corporation Commissioner, said: There is already citizen participation in CHUB. We want citizens and start-ups to participate in corporate urban governance and ensure that residents receive better service.

CHUB’s current initiatives include developing labor applications to digitize solid waste management processes at the limits of the enterprise, waste exchange portals, enterprise open data portals, and optimizing existing Namma Chennai applications. It will be.

We interacted with startups in the incubator about CHUB’s existing opportunities. The entire setup is very young, only 6 months old. But it gained momentum and began to attract more people, officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/corporation-turns-to-tech-innovations-to-solve-civic-challenges/article35806077.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos