Why should I buy an Apple ($ AAPL) TV instead of Amazon Fire or Google Chromecast?

This Week: As content moves to more devices, the Apple TV Box has lost its purpose. Why is Apple not (yet) requiring employees to be vaccinated, and how Google is trying to store the Pixel smartphone franchise.

starter

Apple Inc. launched Apple TV in April with a high-speed processor and a great new remote control. However, neither the upgrade nor the previous features of the set-top box justify spending $ 199 on such a device in 2021.

When Apple announced the Apple TV in 2007, the reason for buying it was clear. I was able to store TV shows and movie files in the box and pull the media from the owner’s Mac to the big screen. The next version of 2010 had its own location. It was a $ 99 cloud streaming device for watching Netflix, downloading video rentals from iTunes, and downloading AirPlay media from your iPhone or iPad. Even for the 2015 model, the reason was the App Store.

However, in recent years, Apple TV has become a less noticeable purchase for many Apple fans and content addicts. The app ecosystem is a flop, with the exception of celebrities such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and occasionally casual games. In some cases, the cost of a box is more than double the price that its rivals sell.

Most importantly, purchasing an Apple TV no longer brings the benefits of content to users. We are in the era of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, business models are changing and all services are available on all devices (phones, tablets, TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles). became.

Known for its closed ecosystem, Apple embraces this change by offering many services on smart TVs and boxes manufactured by competitors. These services include iTunes movie and TV rentals, Apple TV apps, Apple TV +, Apple Music, and AirPlay. Of course, this was Apple’s intention, and was looking for a new source of revenue when iPhone sales slowed around 2018.

As a result, the Apple TV has become an almost meaningless accessory, and consumers seem to agree. According to Strategy Analytics 2020 data, Apple TV will account for 2% of the streaming device market.

However, this product is not without benefits for the most loyal users of the Apple ecosystem. Integration with HomeKit, Fitness +, AirPods, and iOS remote apps is convenient. This year’s version of the new remote and faster chips are definitely improving, and the box got support for SharePlay and Spatial Audio later this year. Still, for most people, I don’t think these enhancements will move the needle.

One idea to keep Apple TV relevant is to bundle your Apple TV + subscription indefinitely at no additional charge.

TV + started slowly. According to Bernstein’s analysis, Apple TV + revenue in 2021 was $ 2.2 billion and Netflix revenue last year was $ 25 billion. Apple’s first content library was very limited, and the Covid-19 was a hit just months after its launch, delaying the shooting of new shows and second seasons by up to two years.

But the flow may be changing. New content is coming. Awards and nominations are piled up. And, anecdotally, some shows like Schmigadoon! It seems that the number of fans is increasing.

If you want Apple to be really effective, you can lower the price of the box, create a cheaper “stick” version in 4K, or add some really valuable features. But for now, it’s hard to believe that will happen soon. In particular, Apple engineers say the company doesn’t have a strong living room hardware strategy and is less optimistic about the company.

From the beginning, the Apple TV was a very rocky Apple product. Remember that Steve Jobs often called it a hobby? Apple TV software has undergone more interface overhauls than any other Apple product, and despite nearly 15 years of trials, Apple hasn’t created anything close to a market leader.

Again, Apple seems to be aware of this, developing a combination of Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera home hub devices that will be released around 2023. Will that version ultimately improve Apple’s offering in the living room? only time will tell. But if the next big improvement doesn’t work, it may be time for Apple to consider putting the Apple TV on the same shelf as other living room products such as the iPod HiFi and high-end HomePod.

bench

Apple continues to be one of the few major technology companies that don’t need vaccines. Google, Microsoft Corp., Netflix, Uber Technologies Inc., and many other companies in the technology sector have announced that they will require their staff to be vaccinated with Covid-19 before returning to the office. So far, Apple hasn’t followed suit, questioning why.

I believe Apple is likely to eventually fulfill the same obligation, but vaccines are politicized. With major offices in the blue and red states, Apple’s vaccination requirements at the corporate level quickly become complex. For example, in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law banning companies from mandating vaccines, Apple has 18 retail stores as well as multiple engineering and corporate offices.

Apple recently sought to bring all staff back to the office by September, before postponing the plan until October at the earliest. My premonition is that Apple will set a further delay around February as the number of Covid cases continues to grow.

Apple has defended the new child safety feature. Last week, Apple announced three new features to combat the blatant and abusive spread of images in children. New technology for analyzing photos in your iCloud Photo Library, Siri’s new search feature, and the ability to analyze photos sent to. From a child’s device with explicit content. The first of the three is controversial, even among some privacy experts and Apple employees. On Friday, Apple defended the features, saying they weren’t backdoors and the government wasn’t designed to spy on citizens.

Google is trying to save the Pixel with its own chip. It’s ironic that five years later, Google’s flagship Android hardware product hasn’t hit the mark yet. With Pixel 6, Google is doing everything it can to change that.

I recently had my next flagship product, the Pixel smartphone, for a short time and was impressed with its build quality, new camera arrays, new technologies such as in-screen fingerprint readers, and improved artificial intelligence for photo and voice recognition. .. .. But the most advertised upgrade by Google is the new tensor chip.

Google doesn’t share specifications or performance metrics, and the company is the first-generation component of Apple and Qualcomm Inc. It is hard to believe that it will succeed in comparable to. It’s no secret that recent delays in selling Pixel smartphones have raised concerns for Google employees about the future of their hardware units, but a four-year investment in custom processors prevents these concerns. There is a possibility. Still, I don’t think chips will change Google’s position significantly, at least in the short term. And if the Pixel finally turns around, it can be too late.

Apple continues to promote “buy now” and “pay later”. The big goal of Buy Now, Pay Later is to launch the service as part of Apple Pay, allowing users to pay the cost of their purchases in installments. But until that time, Apple makes it easy to split the cost of its products.

Last year, the company rolled out Apple Card Installments. This allows users to pay long-term costs for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple products through credit cards issued by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. However, as mentioned earlier in this newsletter, Apple Card is only available in the United States.

To meet the demand for buying now and paying later in Canada, Apple will announce a program similar to Affirm Holdings Inc.’s PayBright on August 11. This allows Canadians to split their iPad, iPhone, Mac, and associated Apple Care purchases into 12 or 24 or more. For months, we’ll show you Apple’s expensive products at a more affordable price.

schedule

Google’s new low-end Pixel smartphone takes just a few days. A low-cost 5A with a Qualcomm chip, rather than an in-house design, will be available in the next two weeks.

