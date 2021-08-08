SEC Chairman states that Satoshi Nakamoto’s innovation is real and the cryptographic rules are clear – Regulatory Bitcoin News





Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), says Satoshi Nakamoto’s innovation is real. “This is a catalyst for change in the areas of finance and money and may continue,” he said.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke at the Aspen Security Forum last week about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency regulation and outlined plans to regulate crypto space. He started by referring to the Bitcoin white paper and its creator, the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

“His innovation has spurred the development of crypto assets and the underlying blockchain technology,” Gensler said of Satoshi, adding that “the crypto asset class has swelled” and is now around $ 1.83 trillion. Worth it.

Note that when he was at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before being confirmed as head of the SEC, he studied, wrote, and taught on the subjects of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. Gensler commented:

In that work, although there were many hype in the field of cryptocurrencies disguised as reality, I thought that Nakamoto’s innovation was genuine. Moreover, it continues to be a catalyst for change in the fields of finance and money.

Unlike fiat money, Gensler said, “Nakamoto was trying to make private forms of money without a central intermediary such as a central bank or a commercial bank.” But he now believes that “a single crypto asset, however, does not broadly meet all the functions of money.”

He described crypto assets as “a store of very speculative value” and argued that they were “less often used as a unit of account.” He further commented:

We also confirmed that cryptography is not often used as a medium for exchange. As long as it is used that way, we often circumvent our laws regarding money laundering prevention, sanctions, and tax collection. You can also enable extortion through ransomware, as we recently saw in the Colonial Pipeline.

Gensler said he was “technology-neutral”, but emphasized that “I’m not public policy-neutral” when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation.

He goes on to say: “As new technologies emerge, we need to ensure that our core public policy goals are met. In finance, it protects investors and consumers, protects them from illegal activity and stabilizes their finances. It is to secure. “

Meanwhile, former MIT professor argued that cryptographic rules were clear and emphasized that many tokens were “offered and sold as securities.” Regarding whether something is security, he explained:

In fact, there is a lot of clarity on that side … certain rules related to crypto assets are well resolved. The tests to determine if a crypto asset is secure are clear.

However, many did not agree with the SEC chair that the rules were clear, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who is currently being sued by the agency for the sale of XRP tokens.

Ripple’s CEO said: “No problem”. This is an elephant in the room. “

What do you think of SEC President Gary Gensler’s comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

