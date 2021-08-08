Elon Musk joins tech companies and politicians in an attack on cryptocurrencies





Senator Ted Cruz and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have criticized cryptocurrencies in the Senate’s infrastructure bill. Elon Musk rushed to call the bill, and Cruz said it was dangerous. A spokeswoman for Andreessen Horowitz told the insider. Something is loaded.

When the bipartisan Senate moved to vote for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, a chorus of Silicon Valley and Washington leaders expressed concern about the provision to add new taxes to cryptography.

“Infrastructure transactions include dangerous provisions that disrupt cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation,” Senator Ted Cruz said Saturday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the bill “disgusting” and said it wasn’t time for lawmakers to “choose a winner or loser in technology.”

Last week’s bipartisan Senate bill included a new tax law for crypto companies and brokers. The move is expected to generate about $ 28 billion in new tax revenues over a decade. The White House said the income would help fund President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.

Critics jumped at the idea. They said the tax law would apply to a larger group of crypto companies than planned, some of which would not be able to meet the reporting requirements.

In the middle of the week, Senators Ron Wyden, Cynthia Lummis, and Pat Toomey introduced an amendment stating that the word “broker” would be better defined.

In a statement, Lummis said: “The field of digital assets and financial technology is very complex, and we’ve spent a lot of time working with the Senate, industry stakeholders and government to find ways to effectively integrate digital assets into taxation. You can write code without harming technology or hindering innovation. “

Companies interested in cryptocurrencies opposed the proposed amendment. Another amendment to Nurphoto was proposed by Senator Mark Warner, Kristen Cinema, and Rob Portman. Biden’s White House said it would support an alternative amendment to exclude a smaller group of crypto investors from the new tax law.

“But the alternative amendments proposed by Senators Warner, Portman, and Cinema have the right balance and promote tax compliance,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference on Friday. I believe we will take an important step in. ”

Cryptocurrency-interested companies pushed back, saying the fix wasn’t advanced enough to protect emerging industries.

“If the last-minute amendments to the infrastructure bill introduced by Senator Warner pass, it’s an amazing loss to the United States and our ability to remain the center of innovation in the world,” said VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. The spokesman said in an email.

Toomey said of the alternative: “Thanks to my colleagues and the White House for admitting that the original cryptocurrency is flawed, the Warner-Portman amendment chooses winners and losers based on the type of technology adopted. It’s scary for innovation. “

“As we’ve said for years, the government shouldn’t choose the winners and losers of cryptocurrency (or the technology around it),” said Stuart Alderoti, legal counsel for cryptocurrency company Ripple. Said on Twitter.

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey said the new reporting rules will push innovation out of the United States.

“If you can’t come up with the entire clause for proper hearing and deliberation, simplify the definition of a broker to something really important. It’s where digital assets are exchanged for fiat currency.” Dorsey said. “Broker = Fiat to Crypto Exchange.”

Anne Fauvre, COO of Oasis Labs, said in an email that the bill, as originally written, “stops innovation over the next 20 years” from US cryptocurrency companies.

“Regulation should be seen as a way to create guardrails around the industry, but the bill completely destroyed guardrails in the early stages, and in the process, years of innovation from US-based companies. There is a risk of killing value creation, “says Forble. ..

