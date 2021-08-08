Around Town: Senator Josh Becker recognizes Street Code Academy as a non-profit organization of the year | News





The latest Around Town column features news about the East Palo Alto organization, recognized as a non-profit organization this year, a new learning center for college and high school students, and the 7th Annual Congress App Challenge.

Breaking Barriers … For the past 16 months, East Palo Alto’s non-profit Street Code Academy has provided community members with the digital tools and skills they need to virtually communicate when they’re near their home during a pandemic. I’ve been doing it. StreetCode was recently recognized as a non-profit organization of the year in the 13th Senate district of California, represented by Senator Josh Becker.

“It will be challenging enough to tackle this issue in any year,” he said in a press release on July 29. “Combine it with a once-in-a-century pandemic, and I can imagine that it felt almost impossible.” Nonprofits conducted 20,000 hours of free tech classes. We provided technical support to 2,500 students in the Ravenswood City School District and secured hundreds of free laptops for our students. StreetCode currently serves more than 5,500 people in the region and more than 1,000 people nationwide.

“The past year has threatened to widen the gap between poverty behind wealth and the lack of a bridge between them,” Street Code CEO Olatunde Sobomehin said in a release. .. “But in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, so many people have stepped up to provide computers, Internet access, technical education, and hope for a better future.”

Student Support … College and high school students who are trying to learn the difference have a new place where they can find help. The Children’s Health Council (CHC) and the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation have collaborated to establish the Schwab Learning Center in CHC. The center will open in Palo Alto in September.

The Foundation has presented a donation to a center at 650 Clarkway. Here, students are introduced or self-introduced about services such as psychoeducational assessment, mentoring, short-term therapy, and community education. Assistance is available directly or online, depending on the COVID-19 protocol, and financial assistance is provided to students.

“We are confident that the center will be CHC’s right-hand man,” Charles Schwab, an investor and founder of the Foundation, said in a statement. “Our community has such needs and we look forward to working with CHC to see high school and college students thrive.”

The center will focus on servicing Stanford University students in the first year and expand to high school students and other universities in the Bay Area in the second year. In the long run, the program is expected to support 400-500 students annually. Starting this month, CHC has appointed Dr. Nicole Offiesch as director of the center. Her previous work was Chief Innovation Officer and Senior Research Scientist at the Potentia Institute.

TECH-MINDED students can participate in the 7th Parliamentary App Challenge in the 18th Parliamentary District. The challenge will be represented by Congressman Anna Eshu of D-Palo Alto. The House of Representatives launched a contest eight years ago to promote innovation and involvement in the field of STEM education.

“Since its inception in 2013, the Congressional App Challenge has been a special opportunity for students to think creatively and create innovative solutions to community issues. Last year, pandemic needs and community imminent There were many creative entries to address the issue, and I’m looking forward to this year’s student design. All students, regardless of their level of coding expertise, face today using technology. We encourage you to build creative solutions to address the myriad of challenges you face, “says Eshoo.

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are the foundations of innovation, and the Congressional App Challenge encourages students, raises their interest in STEM and motivates students to pursue higher education and work in these areas.

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public school in the district. Students participating in the contest should create a video explaining what they have learned in their app and the contest process. The deadline for submission is November 1st.

An appointed panel of scholars, entrepreneurs, technical executives and other professionals will review the submitted app. Winners will be displayed on the US Capitol. To apply, please visit congressionalappchallenge.us.

