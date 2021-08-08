Blockchain has the potential to change the world. This $ 20 course package shows you how.





If you never hear Bitcoin’s words, it’s too early. But here it is. The benefits of cryptocurrencies and their long-term outlook vary, but many technical experts cannot be found on the technologies that enable cryptocurrencies.

No, the blockchain process is not only the centerpiece of all cryptocurrencies, but an innovation that can be as important as the semiconductor chips of the Internet itself are revolutionizing virtually every way. ..

From health care to real estate and beyond, training in the Blockchain Bootcamp Certified Training Bundle explains this new technology in an easy-to-understand way, and more importantly, the average user puts blockchain properties into their projects. I will explain how to get involved.

This collection is about how blockchain works, its origins, and what innovations are doing with it today to solve important technical problems and perhaps show the way to its glorious future. It features three courses that cover approximately 12 hours of training.

Everything starts with an enterprise blockchain boot camp course. Created for the first blockchain, this is an introductory book that every beginner needs, the basics of blockchain, its practical applications, and even companies such as IBM, AWS, and Microsoft have already used it. It is characterized by doing it. Unique technology project.

The next step is the Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) course. This is where things get pretty technical, and engineers can actually put together the methods and reasons for this technology with the goal of passing the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) certification exam. can. Established a position as a true blockchain expert.

There is also Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH) training to facilitate blockchain research, including creating Hyperledger models, building appropriate access controls for blockchain assets, and deploying smart contracts.

Each course in the Blockchain Bootcamp Certified Training Bundle is worth $ 99, but as part of this package, it’s now fully available for $ 19.99 for less than $ 7 per course.

