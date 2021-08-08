Voice AI technology is more advanced than you think





HomePod

Ivan Bandura via Unsplash

Systems capable of handling repetitive tasks have supported the global economy for generations. But is there a system that can handle conversations and interactions? I find it impossible because of the complexity of human speech. Any of us who use Alexa or Siri on a regular basis can prove a flaw in machine learning when processing human messages. The average person hasn’t interacted with the next generation of voice AI tools yet, but what this technology can do has the potential to change the world, as we know it.

Below is a discussion of three innovative technologies that are accelerating the pace of progress in this area.

Conversational AI for ordering

Voice AI experts have prioritized technology that can reduce tedious work, freeing humans to engage in influential creative efforts. Drive-through orders were identified early by developers as areas where conversational AI could be affected, and it seems that a company cracked the code.

Creating a conversational AI system that can handle drive-through restaurant orders may sound easy. Load it into the menu and use the chat-based AI and you’re done. The actual solution is not very easy. In fact, creating a system that works in an outdoor environment that handles car noise, traffic, and other speakers, or a system with high enough speech recognition to decipher multiple accents, genders, and ages is a good idea. It’s a big challenge.

HiAuto co-founders Roy Baharav and Eyal Shapira both have a background in AI systems for audio. A chat interface with Baharav, Google’s complex AI system, and Shapira, NLP.

Baharav explains the difficulty of creating such a system. Speech processing is generally difficult for humans. You talk to your phone and it understands you-it’s a completely different issue than understanding a speech in an outdoor environment. In drive-through, people use their own voice patterns. People are indecisive-they are changing their minds.

Co-founder of Hi Auto, Roy Baharav, Eyal Shapira

HiAuto

The latter problem shows what they call multi-turn conversations, or that we humans can easily come and go. After years of practice, model training and improvements, Hi Auto has installed conversational AI systems in drive-throughs nationwide to achieve 90% accuracy.

Shapira predicts that after three years, there will be as many as 40,000 restaurants using conversational AI. It will be the mainstream solution.

AI can address two critical issues with quick service restaurants, commented Joe Jensen, vice president of Intel Corporation. Order accuracy is directly linked to consumer satisfaction, and order accuracy also affects staff costs in reducing the extra time they spend.

Conversation cloud for intelligent machines

The second breakthrough innovation in the world of conversational AI is the use of technology that turns human language into input.

Whitehead AI CEO Diwank Tomer explains the historic challenges faced by conversational AI. We have found that we rely heavily on background information when speaking, writing, and communicating something in human language. It’s not just the general facts about the world, but also Im’s feelings and how well defined something is.

These are obvious and transparent to us, but they are very difficult for AI to do. As a result, it is very difficult for AI to understand jokes. It’s usually ridiculous or impossible, and it’s assembled in a way that doesn’t seem to be the case. To humans, that’s obvious. For AI, not so many. AI just interprets things literally.

So how can a system that cannot interpret nuances and emotions or make inferences communicate properly with humans? It uses the same method, or context, that non-native speakers first understand the new language.

Diwank Tomer CEO

Whitehead AI

Context-aware AI is building a model that can use additional information beyond the identity of the speaker and other facts. Chatbots are one of the areas that are inherently lacking and can benefit from this technology. For example, if a chatbot can collect contextual information from user profiles, previous interactions, and other data points, it can be used to build highly intelligent responses.

Tomer describes it this way. We are building the infrastructure for working with natural language. The new one we’ve built is the Chit Chat API-when you say something and don’t understand it, Alexa responds, sorry, I can’t understand it. It is now possible to actually pick up and reply to witty answers.

Tomer holds great promise for the future of these technologies. Understanding conversations is powerful. Imagine talking to any computer. If you are trapped in an elevator, you can scream and ask for help. Our senses are extended by technology.

Data process automation

Audio is just one form of unstructured data. Once collected, evaluated, and interpreted, the output of patterns and trends can be used to make strategic decisions and provide valuable feedback.

super.AI was founded by Brad Cordova. The company uses AI to automate the processing of unstructured data. You can use Data Process Automation (DPA) to automate repetitive tasks that process unstructured data such as audio and video files.

For example, in a large education company, children use websites to read sentences. super.AI used a process automation application to see how many errors the child made. This automated process is more accurate and has faster response times than humans do, resulting in better feedback to enhance learning.

Another example involves personal information (PI). This is an important concern for today’s privacy-conscious world, especially for AI. super.AI has a voice reduction system that can remove PIs such as name, address, social security number from voice. You can also remove copyrighted material from the audio or video segment to ensure GDPR or CCPA compliance.

Founder, Brad Cordova

super.AI

It’s clear that the support quality of super.AI is worth it, but for those who are currently doing everything from quality assurance on the website’s product list to taking notes at meetings, the problem is: human?

Cordoba would say no, humans and machines are orthogonal. If you look at the best chess players: they don’t rent humans or machines, they have humans and machines working together. As humans, we intuitively know what we were placed on this planet for. Talking to people, empathizing, and doing creative work can make you feel better.

There are many tasks that you don’t feel good about: tasks that humans shouldn’t do. We want to make humans more human. It’s not about taking on human work, it’s about allowing humans to operate in the best possible places, there are no machines.

Voice AI charters unprecedented territories and is inevitably growing at a market-changing pace. Adoption rates for this type of technology can change most industries, as we now know. The more integrated AI is, the more people can benefit from AI. As Cordova briefly states, AI is the next technology, and probably the last technology we develop as humans. The ability of AI to play a new role in our society has the power to make humans more human. And that’s the best of all possible results.

