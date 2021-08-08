How Pizza Hut Aims to Turn Weather Forecasts into Sales





It’s not enough to ask high-tech giants like Netscape and Friendster first. And Pizza Hut.

Deep Dish Chain was the first in the industry to place an online food order, which is projected to reach $ 126.91 billion this year. But it wasn’t keeping up with innovation and was later eaten by competitors. Nearly 30 years later, Pizza Hut knows when to take it seriously. The company aims to learn more about its customers using data, analytics and AI to drive its digital experience and revenue.

So, while there are no more early entrants mentioned above, Pizza Hut is still spinning the pie and there are lessons to be learned from the catch-up game. We spoke with Tristan Burns, Global Analyst Head at Pizza Huts, to learn more about the company’s approach to data, its partnerships, and why they chose buildover buys for machine learning technology.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

VentureBeat: Pizza Hut was a pretty early stage in online ordering and digital customer experience. How has your vision and approach evolved over time?

Tristan Burns: Yes, Pizza Hut was the first brand to create an online ordering experience. It returned in California in 1994. You could submit an order online, it got to the store, and it was prepared and sent to your home, it was pretty cool. Pizza Hut was a pretty early stage in e-commerce games, but I don’t think anyone would care if it was eaten by Domino in the 2000s. They shook, saying they were a pizza-making tech company and had some pretty innovative technology. Pizza Hut Digital Ventures, an organization unique to Pizza Hut International where I work, takes a technology-first approach to redesigning, reimagining, and recreating e-commerce capabilities. We were in the process of building and scaling out a fairly robust solution. Its a very, very data-centric, and very customer-centric approach.

VentureBeat: Do you also use AI and machine learning? What does the technology look like, and what role does it play within your organization, especially when it comes to personalization and customer experience?

Burns: Of course. It was the early stage of the AI ​​journey. And some of our machine learning programs have a little understanding of customer behavior, who they are, where they are in the world, and what the weather will be like, and the relevant products during the experience. Clarify your recommendations. The process was still in its infancy, but I was hoping that I could build an internal function to own it, do a better job and get more concrete results. I think there are restrictions when using off-the-shelf platforms. Being global and functioning in several different parts of the world, AI needs to be fairly agile in how it is implemented and used. Therefore, these nuances and details mean that if you own the experience and platform, you will be much more flexible.

VentureBeat: What are the recent challenges companies face from a data and analytics perspective? What are you trying to do or improve?

Burns: So we were trying to improve our daily decision making, and conversion rate optimization (CRO) is a big part of that. Perhaps it was in the early to mid-stage of a new CRO-led approach to designing digital experiences. Since we have many stakeholders, there were many opinions from different corners on how the experience works and how to build them. But now that we really have to be aware of what our data and our customers need, experimentation will be a huge part of what we’re going to do. It has become more mature by testing and validating with data and user surveys.

VentureBeat: I know I used the digital analytics company Contentsquare as part of these efforts. Why did you seek an external partnership? What does it allow you to do?

Burns: It’s been almost two years with them, and the opportunities and abilities they were trying to do can be very effective in reaching the roots of the problems we are experiencing. understood. There were a lot of problems, but I didn’t know why. Contentsquare also gave us the opportunity to investigate customer behavior and get a much better understanding of what they are doing on the platform. Currently it primarily supports CRO programs, but it also allows you to come up with ideas and test them very efficiently. After you do something unexpected or potentially suboptimal, you can run a test to see if the problem actually went away.

VentureBeat: What exactly is the feature you are referring to? Also, please tell us how to use the technology and specific examples and anecdotes of the results you have seen so far.

Burns: Personally, I’m a big fan of Contentsquares page comparators. Here you can superimpose CTR, scroll rate, and attractiveness metrics on your experience. And one great example is that the customer isn’t clicking on the transaction page right away. And it became clear that they weren’t sure where they needed to click, or even if the deal card itself was clickable. I guessed it was because there was no CTA (Call to Action), so when I ran the test, the percentage of customers adding those transactions to the basket increased tremendously. Estimating the performance we’ve seen over the last 12 months, we’ve estimated sales to increase by about $ 7 to $ 8 million.

VentureBeat: What are the main considerations that we found important when applying data and analytics to the customer experience?

Burns: I think the data is great for showing where problems can occur and what the customer is doing, but to get the big picture, always do it with user research and insight. I think it needs to be supplemented. Therefore, you also need to attack the problematic data analysis surface from a different angle. And if you find a problem with both your data and your research, you need to consider to resolve it.

VentureBeat: Is there anything else important to know about this?

Burns: One is the role of data within the organization. Power tools such as Contentsquare need to support democratization and communication of data insights between non-data-focused teams, leadership and other stakeholders. Traditionally, I don’t think people in the data are considered to be the incredible communicators you know. Dig deeper into the spreadsheet, take a short break, and then return to the spreadsheet. Also, I haven’t always considered adopting or focusing on a great communicator in the data space. But as data becomes a much more central role within an organization, I think it’s very important for companies to think of data professionals as powerful communicators.

