Ivy Tech Graduation Victory Rise From Bottom





Ronald Sloan | Star Press Special

Very few major success stories in India in recent years have been reported. Ivy Tech’s graduation rate has improved. This is ironic. Because when the graduation rate was low, college worries were often in the news. I’ve retired from Ivy Tech for four years, so it’s comfortable to blow their horns from a distance. This is clearly an informal explanation, and you can also share your candid views on the brutal obstacles you face and overcome.

When I started working at Ivy Tech in 2007, I came across a college graduation rate. They were surprisingly low and unknown to most college students. There were many complex reasons for these rates throughout the state, especially where I worked, across campuses in the eastern central region of Muncie, Anderson, and Marion.

According to the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, Muncie’s family has the lowest income in the state. Indiana as a state is ranked 35th in the country. Poor grades are usually closely related to this indicator.

The manufacturing industry, which offered high-paying jobs without the need for college, has disappeared. This gave the first generation college students the upper hand. This is another indicator related to poor student grades.

As with the challenges faced by a high percentage of Ivy Tech’s often heroic single-parent students, widespread drug addiction has had a negative impact on students.

The university’s popular health care program has attracted far more students than the slots available. Up to 3-4 times. Therefore, the majority of these students (all of their certainty to health care) enroll in Ivy Tech for the courses they need to know they were not accepted into these programs. did. Usually, they were disappointed and dropped out and were counted as non-graduates.

Students accepted into these programs have graduated, but may not have completed within the three-year period stipulated in the national graduation statistics due to the time it took to meet the requirements and program requirements. I have. Therefore, they were counted as non-graduates, even though they eventually graduated and secured excellent employment.

Arrangements in the East Central region existed with large four-year institutions. Students who do not meet the admission requirements of this institution first are advised to start with Ivy Tech and, if successful, reapply after a semester or two. Those who succeeded at Ivy Tech transferred to another school and were counted as non-graduates of the university. Those who could not be transferred dropped out completely. Ivy Tech lost either way. More non-graduates.

In fact, all students who successfully transferred to a four-year college before qualifying for Ivy Tech were counted as non-graduates. This saved students thousands of dollars to earn a bachelor’s degree.

As a result of the Great Recession of 2008, universities experienced an admission boom. However, the good news of the subsequent economic recovery was bad news for the graduation rate. When work resumed, the students returned to the workforce. Non-graduates have increased again.

The most amazing and almost ominous factor was mathematics. Most enrolled students (80%) were placed in one of several levels of restoration courses. Most of these were for math. Almost none of the people at the lowest level passed the math requirements of their general education. Many students did not get out of restoration, not to mention graduating within an acceptable three-year period. (This was a structural flaw and not the fault of a dedicated math instructor.)

Looking at the above situation, it’s amazing that everyone graduated. Still, it was not a morally acceptable situation. Although the challenges of Ivy Tech were enormous, many of these same challenges were faced by other community colleges, perhaps not so much. In 2011, Ivy Tech reached a low of 4.1% with a three-year graduation rate for classes enrolled in 2008. In contrast, the national average at that time was 20%. Ivy Tech students graduated from college in debt but did not have a degree. They were worse than they were before they registered. State students and taxpayers were more suitable.

A few years after Ivy Tech bottomed out, the Higher Learning Commission, the Indiana Parliament, and the media began to get serious attention. This was more than justice. Perhaps unwanted attention helped the university develop the sense of urgency it needed.

Another area supported by the Commission and the General Assembly was to require four-year public institutions to adopt a common core of transferable general education courses. This allows students to transfer the Ivy Tech General Education course as a block as a whole and count it as completed credentials.

A related initiative was that students were allowed to transfer credits back to IvyTech to earn an associate’s degree while earning a bachelor’s degree. This allows students to earn a degree if they are unable to earn a bachelor’s degree. Studies have also shown that students who undergo this reverse transfer process are more likely to earn a four-year degree.

Even before the above external scrutiny, many universities have begun to cut down on that challenge. He first addressed restoration obstacles when the university became an early adopter of the then edgy, interneed restoration model developed at a community college in Baltimore County. Universities across the country eventually followed the leadership of Ivy Tech.

The number of empty-handed dropouts for medical care has been reduced by developing relevant employment qualifications. These were not slot-restricted and took advantage of the prerequisite courses taken in preparation for a more competitive degree. In addition, the prerequisites required for all health care programs and the number of credits required for the program were reduced, but did not adversely affect the university’s national license pass rate. This allowed students to get a job before they qualified for social security.

Poverty-related challenges were addressed by universities adopting a growth mindset approach across the state. This concept was developed by Carol Dweck of Stanford University. Ivy Tech has partnered with Stanford University to provide a growth mindset intervention. These were so successful that Ivy Tech and Stanford co-presented them at two national conferences. Surprisingly, only two structured interventions, each within 45 minutes, improved graduation, transfer, and credit accumulation.

Another initiative was wraparound support for 21st century scholars. Low-income students who earn a positive high school GPA while avoiding some common pitfalls receive tuition scholarships from the state. At Ivy Tech, these scholars receive what is called intrusive coaching from a non-profit organization called Inside Track. This always-on coaching can be annoying to some students, but it works.

Based on research related to the success of Odessa College, Texas, the university has decided to move from a 16-week semester to an 8-week semester for most courses. This structure dramatically improved Odessa’s graduation rate and seems to have been successfully transplanted to Indiana. Given the unpredictable life of a student, thinking and experience is easier to reach an 8-week benchmark than to endure a 16-week marathon.

Another structural innovation was the ASAP initiative, inspired by similar efforts in the CUNY system. Specially prepared students form a cohort and promise to take a very heavy schedule, including the summer semester. ASAP directors and program faculty are working together to guide these students. The graduation rate is extraordinary. Completion usually occurs within 11 months.

So what did all this activity achieve? There are many teachers who are exhausted and a little dizzy. In addition, the three graduation rates for the first full-time bachelor’s degree students, which began in the fall of 2017, increased from 4.1% (every 0.1% is important) to 28%. That’s excellent.

It is unwise to claim “mission accomplished”. Instead, it should be “continuous improvement.” I’m confident that it will happen because I’m confident that I’ve omitted other great innovations that have evolved since I retired. Ivy Tech strongly believes that this hard-earned rise from the bottom should be acknowledged. Congratulations. To President Ellspermann, university leaders, and all frontline staff and faculty members who devote everything especially to these precious students.

Ronald Sloan has retired as Vice President of Academic Affairs at East Central and Richmond Regions at Ivy Tech Community College. He is currently an adjunct professor at Taylor’s Lakeside Camp.

