Digital transformation depends on diversity – TechCrunch





Throughout the industry, companies are now technology and data companies. The sooner they understand and live, the faster they will meet the needs and expectations of their customers, create more business value and grow. It is becoming increasingly important to rethink your business and use digital technology to create new business processes, cultures, customer experiences, and opportunities.

One of the myths about digital transformation is that it’s all about leveraging technology. It’s not. To be successful, digital transformation inherently requires and relies on diversity. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the result of human intelligence, made possible by its immense talent and vulnerable to its limitations.

Therefore, it is imperative that organizations and teams prioritize diversity and go beyond traditional meaning. For me, diversity is centered around three important pillars.

people

Humans are the most important part of artificial intelligence. The fact is that humans create artificial intelligence. The diversity of people in the team of decision makers in creating AI algorithms should reflect the diversity of the general public.

This does more than just seize opportunities for women in the role of AI and technology. In addition, it includes all aspects of gender, race, ethnicity, skill set, experience, geography, education, perspective, interests and more. Why? When diverse teams review and analyze data to make decisions, they reduce the potential for their own unique human experience, privileges, and restrictions that blind the experience of other teams.

Collectively, we have the opportunity to apply AI and machine learning to drive the future and do good. It begins with a diverse team of people that reflects the full diversity and rich perspective of our world.

Skills, perspectives, experiences and regional diversity have played a key role in our digital transformation. Levi Strauss & Co. Growth Strategy and AI teams don’t just include data and machine learning scientists and engineers. Recently, we have taken advantage of employees from organizations around the world to deliberately embark on training people with no coding or statistical experience. We invited people involved in retail, distribution centers, warehouses, design, and planning to participate in our first machine learning boot camp, strengthening our professional retail skills, and strengthening our coding and statistics.

Did not limit the required background. We were simply looking for people who were curious problem solvers, were analytical in nature, and continued to look for different ways to tackle business problems. The combination of existing professional retail skills and additional machine learning knowledge has given employees who graduated from the program a meaningful new perspective in addition to business value. This first initiative in the retail industry has helped develop a bench of talented and diverse team members.

data

AI and machine learning capabilities are as good as the data entered into the system. We often limit ourselves to thinking of data in terms of structured tables (numbers and numbers), but data can be anything that can be digitized.

The digital images of jeans and jackets we have produced over the last 168 years are data. Customer service conversations (recorded only by authorization) are data. The heatmap from how people behave in our store is data. Consumer reviews are data. Today, everything that can be digitized is data. We need to broaden our thinking about data and continuously provide all the data for AI work.

Most forecasting models use historical data to predict the future. However, as the apparel industry is still in the early stages of digital, data, and AI adoption, referencing historical data is often a common problem. In fashion, I was looking forward to forecasting trends and demand for entirely new products with no sales history. What should I do?

We use more data than ever before, including images of new products and databases of products from past seasons. It then applies computer vision algorithms to detect similarities between old and new fashion products. This helps predict the demand for these new products. These applications provide far more accurate estimates than experience or intuition, complementing previous practices with data and AI-powered forecasts.

Levi Strauss & Co. Uses digital images and 3D assets to simulate the feel of clothing and create new fashion. For example, train neural networks to understand different jeans-style nuances such as tapered legs, whiskers patterns, and distressed appearance, and detect the physical properties of components that affect drapes, creases, and creases. increase. Then we were able to combine this with market data. Market data allows you to tailor your product collection to the changing needs and desires of consumers and focus on brand inclusiveness across demographics. In addition, AI is used to create new styles of apparel while constantly maintaining the creativity and innovation of world-class designers.

Tools and techniques

In addition to people and data, we need to ensure the diversity of tools and methods used to create and create algorithms. Some AI systems and products use classification techniques that can perpetuate gender or racial prejudice.

For example, classification techniques assume that gender is dual and typically assign people as male or female based on appearance and stereotype assumptions. That is, all other forms of gender identity are erased. It’s a problem, and for all of us working in this area, it’s about advancing technology to prevent prejudice and capture every nuance and scope of people’s lives in every company and industry. For example, you can try to make the algorithm racial blind while removing race from the data and continuously protecting it from bias.

We are working on a variety of AI products and systems, and we use open source tools for that. Open source tools and libraries, by their very nature, are accessible to everyone in the world and are more diverse as people of all backgrounds and disciplines enhance and advance them, enrich their experience and limit bias. ..

An example of how to do this at Levi Strauss & Company is the US RedTab Loyalty Program. Fans don’t choose their gender or ask the AI ​​system to allow guessing when setting up their profile. Instead, ask them to choose a style preference (female, male, both, or not sure) so that the AI ​​system can build a customized shopping experience and more personalized product recommendations.

The diversity of people, data, technology and tools is Levi Strauss & Co. Is revolutionizing the business and the industry as a whole, helping to convert from manual to automatic, analog to digital, and intuition to prediction. It is built on the legacy of our social values, which has symbolized equality, democracy and inclusiveness for 168 years. AI diversity is one of the latest opportunities to continue this legacy and shape the future of fashion.

