New chemical cell battery technology set that diversifies and disrupts the sector: from energy storage to EV





At least three energy storage-related projects are planned in India, a new advanced that has the potential to diversify the battery storage ecosystem from the established lithium-ion system and extend the feasibility threshold. Chemical cell battery technology provides an array of potential options for policy makers. Some suitability of these frontier battery technologies may be assessed based on the end use of battery storage projects in working power storage for grids or use in electric vehicles (EVs).

NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Power policymakers argue that the established lithium-ion ecosystem is likely to remain the mainstay of the project being deployed, but new technologies to consider these new technologies. There is a great driving force. Breakthroughs in terms of improved feasibility and end-use when drafting new project proposals.

New technologies include a new rechargeable iron-air battery developed by a US-based power grid storage startup that promises to power at less than one-tenth the cost of a lithium-ion battery, and water-based. Electrolyte solutions are exploring innovative solutions in mobility that reduce the risk of fire, significantly increase energy density, and can take only 10 minutes to charge a battery.

The government is working on a blueprint for a grid-scale battery storage system project of approximately 4,000 MW at the Regional Load Dispatch Center (RLDC), which controls the country’s power grid, primarily to balance renewable energy fluctuations. Has already started. Separately, Reliance Industries recently announced plans to set up an energy storage giga plant, while state-owned NTPC has placed a global bid for a grid-scale battery storage project.

Union’s Ministry of Power’s large grid-scale battery storage project is envisioned as an intervention mechanism aimed at offsetting rapid fluctuations in grid frequency due to renewable energy, with some of the envisioned capacity being gridded. It is set to be reserved as an aid to the controller. The part that makes it available to project developers for commercial use by storing energy during off-peak hours and drawing energy from it during peak hours. Mega-battery storage is expected to increase the stability of India’s power grid. Posoco, an Indian power grid operator, manages the grid through a combination of the National Load Despatch Center and five RLDCs and 33 state load dispatch centers. Storage is planned at the RLDC level, managing the growing share of renewable energy in each country’s generation mix.

There are also other departments of government working in this area. The Ministry of Science and Technology has launched materials for energy storage and materials for energy conservation and storage platform programs, with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, respectively, for batteries and supercapacitors to develop energy materials. Established the center. Efficient electrochemical energy storage device. This is in addition to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy supporting an extensive R & D program on energy storage.

One of the world’s new breakthrough technologies announced in July is by US company Form Energy Inc. It is a rechargeable iron-air battery that is competitive with traditional power plants and can deliver 100 hours of power at less than 1 / system cost. One tenth the cost of lithium ion. According to Form Energys CEO and co-founder Mateo Jaramillo, he reviewed the available technologies and reinvented the iron-air battery, optimizing it for several days of energy storage in the power grid. With this technology, we are addressing the greatest barriers to deep decarbonization. It’s about making renewable energy available when and where you need it, even if extreme weather or grid outages last for days. The battery uses the concept of reversible rust, which uses oxygen in the air to convert iron metal into rust during discharge, and when an electric current is applied during charging, the rust returns to iron and the battery releases oxygen. It is released into the air. However, the problem is related to the size and weight of the battery, so applications on EVs are not practical. However, for grid storage, it’s about the same size as a small refrigerator and works well.

Another very promising technology includes all-solid-state batteries that use alternatives to aqueous electrolyte solutions. This reduces the risk of fire, significantly increases energy density, takes only 10 minutes to charge an EV, and reduces charging time by two-thirds. .. Despite the improvements in lithium-ion batteries over the last decade, long charging times and weak energy densities remain barriers.

Alternatives that are being cultivated globally to achieve the best options include:

Toyota’s All-Solid-State Battery: Japanese automakers are trying to regain the lead from the Chinese, who are the current leaders in lithium-ion battery packs. It will be the first company to sell EVs equipped with all-solid-state batteries, and will announce a prototype this year. Nissan is also fighting.

Apple’s Battery Technology: Apple says it will advance the technology of self-driving cars, with passenger car production targeted for 2024.

QuantumScapes All-Solid-State Battery: Early efforts to create an all-solid-state separator (electrolyte) capable of processing lithium metals had to compromise on other aspects such as cycle life, operating temperature, and cathode load. QuantumScape seems to have avoided this, and the use of solid separator technology eliminates side reactions between the liquid electrolyte and carbon in traditional lithium-ion battery anodes.

Tesla’s new table battery: The tab is part of the battery that forms the connection between the cell and what it powers. Tesla will produce the new battery in-house, and CEO Elon Musk predicts that it will help reduce costs significantly and sell EVs at the same price as gasoline-powered EVs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/new-chemistry-cell-battery-tech-set-to-diversify-disrupt-sectors-from-electricity-storage-to-evs-7444798/

