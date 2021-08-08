The key to optical innovation to unprecedented accuracy in high-power laser beam control





Berkeley Lab’s optical innovation can calm the jitter of high power lasers

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) of the Department of Energy offers an innovative optical system that accurately measures and controls the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy. Developed and tested. Without interrupting or interfering with the beam. The new system will help science-wide users get the most out of high-power lasers.

The verification effort was led by Fumika Isono, a PhD candidate at the Berkeley Institute, and the University of California, Berkeley. Her findings are documented in a recently published treatise by the Cambridge University Press & Assessment journal, High Power Laser Science and Engineering.

“This is a breakthrough in measurement and control that benefits high-power laser facilities around the world,” said the director of the Accelerator Technology and Applied Physics (ATAP) division of the Berkeley Institute, where the BELLA Center participates. Camerongedes says.

Disturbance-free measurement

People consider lasers to be very accurate, so they are passed to the language as a metaphor, but users of demanding applications use laser beams in response to vibrations and fluctuations in the most controlled lab environment. Knows that moves around on a small scale.

“The lack of a target of just a few microns can make an undesired additional difference between amazing science and background noise,” says Isono.

Pointing angle offsets of less than 1/1000 degree can also result in undesired complexity. That’s where diagnostic sensors and feedback systems come into play.

The trick is to measure these parameters accurately and without blocking the beam. The traditional method either absorbs the power of the beam significantly by blocking the pulse (which is difficult with a strong, high power beam anyway) or does not measure the beam exactly as it was delivered. , Will be inaccurate. BELLA Center’s innovative approach involves splitting and monitoring a low-power accurate copy of the main beam reflected from the back of the beamline’s specially designed final optics.

At the heart of this new approach is a laser architecture with three important attributes. First, it simultaneously provides 5 high-power pulses and 1000 low-power pulses per second, all following the same path. Second, the beamline design is optimized to match the size and divergence of the high and low power pulses. Finally, replace one of the reflective beamline mirrors with an innovative wedge-shaped reflector with a special coating on both the front and back.

Almost all of the main beam is reflected in front of the optics without any noticeable effect. A small portion of the beam, perhaps 1% of the input power, propagates in the front and is reflected in the back. This “witness beam” passes through subsequent optics approximately parallel to the main beam, providing sufficient turning for easy placement of measuring instruments. The final result is a surveillance beam with a pointing angle and lateral position that is highly correlated with that of the main beam.

The result is “a measurement that does not interfere with the main laser beam, but it tells us very accurately,” Isono said.

Benefits after Bella Center

The goal in the near future is to use this diagnostic as part of a feedback system to actively stabilize the lateral position and pointing angle of the laser. Preliminary research with a 100 terawatt laser at the Bella Center is promising. The manuscript shows the prospect of eliminating the jitter of a high power 5 Hz laser by actively stabilizing the low power 1 kHz laser pulse train. It has been observed that the vibration and movement of the laser beam occurs on a scale of tens of hertz. This is within the scope of the actual feedback system. Expected to be 5x improvement in position and angle of high power laser pulse delivery.

The development of the Laser Plasma Particle Accelerator (LPA), Bella Center’s primary mission, demonstrates the potential benefits of this innovation. LPA produces ultra-high electric fields that accelerate charged particles very rapidly, promising a next-generation, more compact and affordable accelerator for a variety of applications. Since LPA performs acceleration within a thin hollow tube or “capillary”, there are significant benefits to improving control of the position and pointing angle of the driving laser beam.

One of the immediate applications at the BELLA Center is to use a Laser Driven Plasma Accelerator (LPA) to deliver an electron beam to a free electron laser (FEL). visible light.

“The undulator, which is the magnetic array at the center of the FEL, has very stringent requirements for accepting electron beams, which are directly related to the pointing angle and lateral variation of the LPA-driven laser,” says Isono. Stated.

The proposed kBELLA is a next-generation laser system that combines high power with a kilohertz repeat rate and is another potential application.

Interest from laser laboratories around the world is expected. “This work is not limited to laser plasma acceleration,” said Eric Esarey, director of the BELLA Center. “This addresses the specific needs of the entire high-power laser community, which means that it demonstrates a correlated low-power copy of high-power pulses without significant interference. High-power laser beams with some accuracy for any application. Wherever you need to provide with, this diagnosis will make a big difference. Think about laser particle collision experiments, or laser interactions with micron-precision targets such as capillaries and droplets. “

Reference: “High-power non-perturbation laser delivery diagnosis at the final focus of 100-TW class laser pulse”, Fumika Isono, Jeroen van Tilborg, Samuel K. Barber, Joseph Natal, Curtis Berger, Haien Tsai , Tobias Ostermayr, Anthony Gonsalves, Cameron Geddes, Eric Esarey, May 26, 2021, High Power Laser Science and Engineering DOI: 10.1017 / hpl.2021.12

This work was supported by the Department of High Energy Physics and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, as well as the Department of DOE Science and the Department of Basic Energy Science through a grant to Jeroen van Tilborg for an early career research program. rice field.

