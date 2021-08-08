The strength of Tesla’s patent number leaves its rivals in the dust





TOKYO / PALO ALTO, USA-When considering Tesla’s extensive patent portfolio, it’s not just the technology of the future that stands out-built-in attendants that eliminate long walks in parking lots and impressive acceleration in the latest redesigns. From parking services with-not only is there a huge amount of innovation that will help maintain our position as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Tesla remains a poster child of innovation that grabs headlines. The company began delivering a completely redesigned luxury model S sedan in June. The best performing model on the product line, the Model S Prad can reach 0 to 60 mph (96.6 km) in just 1.99 seconds. It states that Tesla is the fastest consumer vehicle.

But what sets Tesla apart from its competitors is, at least superficially, a discreet technology that has little to do with driving ability. Apart from artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, the company has been stepping up the development of safety features in recent years.

Tesla has accumulated more than 580 patents between its establishment in 2003 and March 2021, according to a search for applications and disclosures conducted in collaboration with Tokyo’s analytical firm Intellectual Property Landscape.

Most patents 281 can be classified as electrical machinery, followed by 168 related to transportation, which is a category that includes user interaction. The number of patents, especially those related to user experience, is increasing.

In 2018, Tesla filed a patent for a steering system that allows the car to be operated via a touch screen. Swipe or click gestures on the flat interface to control the vehicle and allow the user to receive tactile feedback as if the actual button was pressed.

Tesla filed a patent for the smart summon feature in 2019. Innovations were introduced that year that allowed users to switch their cars to autopilots to retrieve or park their cars even when they were out of the car.

The next largest batch of Tesla patents, 71, can be categorized as semiconductors, a category that includes solar cells. In 2016, Tesla acquired SolarCity, a solar power startup. In 2017, the company name Tesla Motors was simply changed to Tesla.

From that point on, Tesla expanded from an EV manufacturer to a battery-focused energy company. The company has patented moisture-resistant solar cells and solar panels that look like ordinary roof tiles.

In May, Tesla disclosed a patent application for retractable solar truck bedspreads filed in 2020. The industry is booming with speculation that retractable covers will be included in Cybertruck. Its development was revealed in 2019.

Tesla Cybertruck will be on display on May 8th in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York City. © Reuters

Computer technology is the fourth largest tranche of 60 Tesla patents. Until 2017, Tesla applied for less than 10 patents in this category each year. Since then, the company has applied for 18 patents in 2018 and 17 patents in 2019. The annual pace exceeds the pace of transportation.

Many of these patents relate to machine learning for autonomous driving. Patent applications include applications for systems that handle AI errors and technologies that encrypt autonomous driving data. This shows that Tesla is devoting resources to safety and security features.

Tesla is looking for prominent engineers who are well known for Apple and well-known chip makers. New employees are helping the company start developing self-driving chips.

In 2019, Tesla announced that it had developed its own processing device in-house called a fully autonomous driving computer (FSD). The FSD outperforms the GPUs that automakers procured from US-based Nvidia. From that spring, all Tesla cars delivered were equipped with FSD.

FSD can calculate 144 trillion operations per second. This will allow Tesla to operate fully autonomously, he said. In 2019, Tesla acquired DeepScale, a US startup that develops environmental awareness technologies for self-driving cars.

Self-driving developers such as Waymo, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, typically employ lidar sensors to recognize obstacles. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that lidar, a method of transmitting laser light pulses to determine the presence, shape, and distance of an object in detail, is unnecessarily expensive.

Instead, Tesla is developing technology to measure distances to obstacles using camera footage and machine learning. The company added patents through that effort.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook: Tesla is looking for prominent engineers who are renowned for Apple and well-known chip makers. © Reuters

Integrating software and vehicle hardware is Musk’s basic strategy. Tesla vehicles are regularly upgraded through “wireless” updates. With software updates, even fully autonomous driving can be achieved.

Tesla’s portfolio has 29 patents related to thermal processes and equipment, number eight. The collection looks small, but the content shows Tesla’s strength in maintaining its competitive advantage.

Thermal control is “an important technology for extending the range of EVs,” said Akira Yamanouchi, CEO of Intellectual Property Landscape.

The heat generated by the battery has a great effect on the performance of the EV. Heat buildup can also affect safety. Tesla’s vehicles receive electricity from a series of small cylindrical lithium-ion batteries. In short, controlling heat is important.

When Intellectual Property Landscape ranked thermal control patent data for different companies based on citation count and versatility, Tesla’s patents for thermal management systems with coolant loops came to the top.

Tesla draws strength from the Octovalve, a component that redistributes the heat emitted by the battery to other parts of the vehicle, including the air conditioning system. The Octovalve was first installed on the Model Y Sport Utility Vehicle launched last year.

Automobiles typically regulate heat on a component-by-part basis, but Tesla aims to optimize the heat regulation for the entire vehicle. The coolant loop patent forms the basis of its thermal regulation.

“We can evaluate the following from the patent: [Tesla] We are steadily working on manufacturing. “

In Tesla’s patent application, the most common inventor name is Franz von Holzhausen, the company’s chief designer who worked for Mazda Motor in the 2000s. He contributed about 80 design patents. This is almost twice as many as the second best inventor.

Vonholtzhausen was holding a Model S dashboard display and a Model X upward Falcon wing door.

