University of Colorado Boulder Team Participates in International Tunnel Boring Contest





At Dan Wagner’s house, there’s a joke about the DIY welding and construction store he set up in his backyard. His roommates shout eee-yerrrr at random moments throughout the day, mimicking the high-pitched sounds that will be the soundtrack to their lives this summer.

When Im left, they would miss me, Wagner said with a laugh.

The sound is a by-product of Project Wagner, and a team of students at the University of Colorado at Boulder have spent thousands of hours designing and building tunnel boring machines this year.

Senior Ahmed Adan of the University of Colorado at Boulder is working on the circuit board for the team’s tunnel boring machine at the Aerospace Engineering Science Building in Boulder on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)

The CU Hyperloop team is one of 12 groups in the world competing to build machines that chew nearly 100 feet of the Earth and create tunnels as quickly as possible.

The Not-A-Boring Contest is sponsored by The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk, with the goal of building a tunnel infrastructure that enables high-speed transportation, such as high-speed trains.

The contest is hidden in secret, and team project manager Wagner, who graduated from CU Boulder in May, can only say that the contest is coming soon.

The goal of digging a tunnel and allowing you to drive a radio-controlled car from there sounds simple at first glance.

How do you dig a hard earth? How do you power your machine? Where does the dirt go? How can I prevent the tunnel from collapsing?

Members of the CU Hyperloop team have spent more than a year answering these questions and are currently building a 2,000-pound, 15-foot-long machine to test the answers.

Nicholas Kenny, a graduate student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, used a band saw to cut a square bar while working on a Boulder tunnel boring machine on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)

In addition to the experience of participating in international competitions hosted by Musk and the praise that brings participation to the CU Hyperloop team, students will gain hands-on experience of high stakes not available in the classroom.

Money stops with us, so if one of us fails, the whole team must come around them and find a way to fix it, Wagner said. It’s quite different from the classroom setting where the teacher is looking over your shoulder or ready to drop the hammer if you fail.

To dig a tunnel, many things need to happen at once.

The cutting head of a tunnel boring machine, which looks like a food processor cheese grater attachment, is propelled by a 200-pound motor that pushes the machine using recycled carjacks, spinning at 20 revolutions per minute to Earth. Tear.

Dirt flows through the holes in the cutting head into the cavity of the machine, where it mixes with the water and is pumped back to the surface of the water through the tubes in the pool.

At the rear of the machine, what looks like a tarpaulin tunnel used to train dog agility gradually unfolds like a giant accordion, lining and supporting the tunnel, and a remote control car pierces the tunnel. Allows you to go through.

The entire drilling process takes only a few hours, but to make it happen, students have worked somewhere between 30 and 70 hours a week for over a year designing and building tunnel boring machines. There are separate sub-teams working on power, circuits, software, propulsion, drilling, soil removal, structures and tunnel support.

In late July, a team of students worked in Wagner’s backyard and campus labs.

Students worked on crimping connectors, wiring motors, and debugging computer software, ensuring that all mechanical parts could communicate with each other and with students.

From left, senior Toby Savage of the University of Colorado at Boulder and second-year student Max Balasabramaniam are working on tunnel boring machine software at the Aerospace Engineering Sciences building in Boulder on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)

Senior Toby Savage and sophomore Max Balasubramaniam worked to create a filter for the raw data of the machine to keep the team in place and out of track.

According to Savage, not everything we work on is taught at school, so we need to do a lot of improvisational research like any other industry. That’s the hardest part, but it’s also the coolest part.

The stakes are higher than some students are accustomed to, Barasbramaniam said.

I came in as a freshman, and my class wasn’t doing too much, which is supercritical. If I failed, few things went wrong. Not here. Everything needs to work. He said everything was mission critical.

A few miles away, students worked on the steel skeleton of a tunnel boring machine in Wagner’s backyard.

This project was made possible by a $ 50,000 budget and a combination of private and university funding for willpower.

When the team realized that the machine needed a metal ball to help maneuver and it would cost $ 600 to $ 1,000 to buy it, students bought three woks made of 18 gauge steel. Buy one for $ 30, chop them, reweld and machine.

Paying the manufacturer to customize a steel ring for a tunnel support system costs nearly $ 6,000, so the team instead ordered a device that bends a 0.5-inch steel rod into the ring. Bending the steel requires three students to rock the device back and forth, but it works.

According to Wagner, basically everything you can do in-house is done in-house because it’s orders of magnitude cheaper. That’s a big advantage for teams like us. We don’t have money, but we have a lot of free workforce.

CU Hyperloop students can gain valuable engineering experience while providing a free workforce.

Senior Cody Wheeler said he enjoys helping young students get involved and learn systems such as computer-aided design.

Then there is the whole aspect of the innovative design of things. There, we need to come up with our own original ideas and implement them right now. This is great.

Second grader Colin Ruprecht said he was a freshman and participated in the project without expecting much responsibility.

Suddenly, he said I was doing most of the major subsystems. It was really nice to have a lot of experience and it wasn’t like “holding a wrench here”.

Since July, the team has moved the tunnel boring machine from Wagner’s backyard to the Lafayette workshop. They are still under construction and plan to conduct a small drilling test before the competition.

After all, competition is more about innovation and recruitment than the actual tunnel, Wagner said.

According to Wagner, there is really no way to gain experience in tunnel boring, as it currently exists, except for this competition. There are also new technologies under development. As far as I know, no one has ever tried this kind of tunnel support system, so I went first and checked to see if it worked.

