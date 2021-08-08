New Pixel Wallpaper Honors Australian Indigenous People





After officially releasing a new background to commemorate International Friendship Day last week, Google has released a new Pixel wallpaper for August to celebrate the nature of indigenous peoples, especially Australia.

Original 8/2: Following the August security patch, this month’s trio is a painting (rather than digital artwork) by artist / designer Ryhia Dank in Gudanji, Northern Territory, Australia. They show off the natural beauty of the place wonderfully:

Element: Coexist in the country. This work reflects people, kangaroo tracks, water, fire, and the earth. Everything coexists. Regeneration: Endurance after burning out. When the country burns out, you can see the contrast of red soil, black trees, and green growth. Waterway: After the rainy season. The country is filled with water, rivers and streams flow, creating new pathways.

Update 8/8: These wallpapers commemorate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9th. Before that, Google Australia published a Q & A with the artist, stating:

We respect and respect the past and present Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders elders. We recognize the stories, traditions and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and promise to build a bright future together.

Google has a vision of empowering and providing equitable opportunities for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and is committed to building reconciliation through Google’s technology, platforms and people.

These add to 15 other wallpapers for Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, Earth Day, International Women’s Day, Black History Month, and International Friendship Day. On the other hand, it remains not specifically optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5s front hole punch cameras in the upper left corner.

Today, it’s officially available in Pixel 3 and later (including Android 12) wallpapers and styles apps. Owners of other devices can set up new high resolution Australian wallpapers from the gallery above.

Details of Google Pixel:

