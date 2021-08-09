How to share your screen on Google Meet





While social distance and telecommuting are your standards, video conferencing tools like Google Meet can save your life to stay connected and productive. However, you may need a little more firepower than a smile, especially if you want to show your colleagues what you’re talking about. So here are some simple steps to share your screen in your next Google Meet session.

How to share your screen during a Google Meet call in your browser

From an active Google Meet call, in the center at the bottom of the screen[画面を表示]Tap (looks like a box with an up arrow).

Source: Android Central

Select whether to share the file. The entire screen, a specific window, or a specific Chrome tab.

Source: Android Central

When you’re done sharing your screen, tap the blue button at the top left of the screen.

Source: Android Central From there, active[Google Meet]You need to click the tab to see the other members of the team.

We recommend sharing your screen from a computer like the best Chromebook. This is because there are more options for what we can offer. This is generally a more natural user interface. However, if you’re stuck on a mobile device, you’re lucky to have a way to share your phone screen.

How to share your screen during a Google Meet call on your mobile app

From an active Google Meet call, tap the 3-dot list in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click the share screen.

Source: Start Android Central Press sharing.[今すぐ開始]Tap to confirm that you want to share everything on the screen (including notifications).

When the application is complete, we will stop sharing the faucet.

Source: Android Central

The best use is when you want to tell your team what feature (or problem) you’re trying to display on an app or website, or just want to share content and you can’t do it from your computer. Of course, this isn’t always ideal for this second scenario, but at least it helps to get the job done.

Check out other great Google Meet tips and tricks for more ideas on how to improve your video conferencing.

You can use the links to earn commissions for purchases.

