Apple’s plan to screen photos of child abuse images raises praise and privacy concerns





Apple Inc. Logo. Apple image provided.

Apple Inc. announced this week that it will roll out a system to check photos of child abuse images in each country, in accordance with local law.

Apple officials also said they would implement a system to screen photos of such images before they were uploaded to iCloud storage from the US iPhone.

The Child Safety Group praised Apple for joining Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to take such steps.

However, Apple’s photo check of the iPhone itself has raised concerns that the company is investigating users’ devices in ways that could be abused by the government. Many other tech companies check photos after they have been uploaded to the server.

At a media briefing on Friday, Apple said it plans to expand its services under the laws of each country in which it operates.

According to the company, the nuances of systems such as safety vouchers that don’t contain useful data passed from the iPhone to Apple’s servers protect Apple from government pressure to identify materials other than images of child abuse.

We’ve had personal computers for decades, but we weren’t obliged to scan the private content of every desktop, laptop, or phone around the world for illegal content. It’s not how technology built in a free country works.

Will Cascat (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021

Apple added that it has a human review process that acts as a backstop against government abuse. If the review does not find an image of child abuse, the company will not pass the report to law enforcement from the photo check system.

Regulators are increasingly demanding that tech companies do more to remove illegal content. Over the past few years, law enforcement agencies and politicians have used the tragedy of child abuse to condemn strong cryptography in a way that previously cited the need to curb terrorism.

Several resulting laws, including the United Kingdom, could be used to force tech companies to act in secret against their users.

While Apples’ strategy could divert government intervention by demonstrating its initiative and complying with expected directives in Europe, many security experts say that privacy champions hand the customer’s phone. He said he was making a big mistake by showing his willingness to reach out.

Stanford Internet Observatory researcher Liana Feffercorn may have distracted US regulators on this one topic, but internationally to do the same with terrorist and extremist content. He said it would attract regulators.

Political influential copyright owners in Hollywood and elsewhere may even argue that their digital rights should be enforced in such a way, she said.

Facebook’s WhatsApp, the world’s largest fully encrypted messaging service, is also under government pressure to see what people are saying and is worried that it will increase in the future. I am. WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart tweeted a barrage of criticisms of the new architecture against Apple on Friday.

We had a PC for decades, and were never obliged to scan all desktop, laptop or phone private content around the world for illegal content, he wrote. I did. It’s not how technology built in a free country works.

Apple experts argued that the data sent on the device had to clear multiple hurdles, so it wasn’t actually on people’s phones. For example, banned materials are flagged by the Watchdog Group and identifiers are bundled with Apple operating systems around the world, making them difficult to work with.

Some experts said there was one reason why Apple didn’t really want to change direction in a radical way.

As Reuters reported last year, the company was working on end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups. That is, the company was unable to hand over those readable versions to law enforcement agencies. It canceled the project after the FBI opposed it.

Alex Stamos, founder of the Stanford Observatory, said Apple may be preparing to enable encryption later this year and will take steps this week to avoid possible criticism of the change. is doing.

Apple declined to comment on future product plans.

(Reported by Akanksha Rana in Bangalore, Stephen Nellis and Joseph Menn in San Francisco, edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

View comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/tech/2021/08/08/apples-plans-for-screening-photos-for-child-abuse-images-prompts-praise-and-privacy-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos