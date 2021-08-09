St. Luke’s Building Rural Health & Wellness Complex





With the opening of the new St. Luke’s Carbon Campus Hospital in late fall, it will become the center of a technologically advanced multipurpose community health and wellness complex in Lee Highton, redefining local health access, convenience and quality. Population and surrounding area. This innovative model serves smaller rural areas, but with some of the latest technologies not found in major metropolitan hospitals, it is a good rural model for medical care.

The 108-acre hospital complex provides easy access to Level IV trauma emergency care to the community and acute, critical, and chronic care provided by medical professionals dedicated to servicing people in Carbon County. Offers. Travel far outside the area for advanced treatments of the past. The new campus wellness resources provide a safe, quiet and convenient opportunity to improve your health through fitness, health education and nutrition.

The three-story, 80-room, 160,000-square-foot hospital is the largest in Carbon County’s history and is the new hospital to be built in the county for the first time in 65 years. With a focus on innovation, safety, comfort and convenience, the institutional environment and its provider’s expertise improve the lives of patients and visitors.

All rooms will be private rooms, equipped with wall-mounted 55-inch smart TVs, and two-way audio / visual communication between patients and their healthcare providers around the world, and patients and their families around the world. Will be easier. The first domestic installation by AmHealth extends the convenience of telemedicine capabilities and virtual visits.

Another high-tech partnership with the company, MediSigns, is a digital link to a common room writing and wipe whiteboard, linked to a real-time computer system that displays caregiver names, days of the week, and upcoming activities. Replace with a whiteboard. And other useful safety information.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Roox has formed a crucial partnership with the local Life-Aire company that manufactures air purification systems.

Lifeaires’ first technology kills all air pathogens in the clinical environment, including COVID-19 and anthrax. Six Life Aire air purifiers will be installed in the air ducts throughout the new Carbon County Hospital, making it one of the few hospitals in the country equipped with this technology.

St. Luke’s homemade concept, TechConnect Help Center in the lobby is staffed by tech-savvy attendants to free patients, visitors and community members who are struggling to learn and use personal digital or medical symptomatology monitoring devices. I will support you with. Or the app.

Within a year of opening the main campus, a three-story 50,000-square-foot clinic building will also be built and connected to the hospital. Cancer, heart, orthopedic care, pain management, physiotherapy services, and a doctor’s office occupy the facility, along with a full-sized fitness center.

Surrounding the complex, the fitness walking trail provides staff, patients and visitors with exercise in an idyllic environment surrounded by picturesque mountains and organic farms, or comfort in a lavender and sunflower meditation and healing garden. Provides the opportunity to seek.

The complex highlights St. Luke’s commitment to the health and well-being of the community, said John Nespoli, president of St. Luke’s Lee Highton and Carbon Campus. At St. Luke’s, we are committed to keeping people physically, mentally and mentally healthy, taking care of them in the event of illness or injury, and ultimately providing quality services that improve the health of their neighbors. believe.

Note: Health news for the region is provided in partnership with the St. Luke’s University Health Network.

