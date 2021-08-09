PS5 NVME drive loads even faster than internal





Testing has shown that, depending on the game, the new PlayStation 5 storage extension will perform as well as or better than internal storage.

PlayStation 5’s new SSD storage extension has been tested, giving promising prospects for the system for players with a large library of games.

Since its launch in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is finally available in beta with a software update that allows NVME SSDs to be used for storage expansion, after lacking the promised features. So far, critical reception for this long-awaited feature has been very positive, and tests have shown promising results compared to the system’s internal storage.

After installing the SSD, the PS5 will run a read speed test to move the game to the SSD and allow it to be installed. Testing of Digital Foundry with Samsung 980 Pro SSDs has shown that PS5 games perform the same, and surprisingly, some game enhancements result in even faster load times. PS5 games are designed with system-specific hardware specifications in mind, so the same performance is good and read improvements are a welcome surprise. In most cases, the load time will only improve by a few seconds, but given the already very fast load times on the PS5, the fact that the load time has improved altogether is an impressive feat.

These results come at the expense of end users needing some tools to install the SSD first and the money to buy an expensive upgrade. The M.2 SSD not only needs to be connected to the system like the Xbox Series X storage solution, but it also requires removing the system case and first removing some screws to access the ports. We also recommend adding a heat sink to the SSD. This is because the heatsink tends to get significantly hot when accessed. This, of course, always happens during gameplay.

In addition to already exciting third-party SSD support, the new system software also brings quality of life features such as a new UI that further subdivides PS4 and PS5 games into their own sections. SSD support is the main focus of this update, but due to the consistent increase in game file size, PS5 owners welcome the option to save more on the system at once. The need to delete a game to make room for another game can be very inconvenient, especially on slow internet connections where downloading a game can take hours.

While this update brings significant improvements, it also lacks features that are useful to some players. Like the PS4, the PS5 doesn’t allow you to copy the game to an external drive, it just moves it back and forth. This will prevent the player from backing up the game in the event of a problem with the current drive. Still, the PlayStation 5 beta firmware represents a promising future for the system.

