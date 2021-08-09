Four Blood Beta fans back say zombies are screaming N-Word





Screenshot: WB Games / Turtle Rock Studios

Last night while playing Back 4 Blood Beta on PS5, I was attacked by a large group of zombies. That’s not surprising. It always happens in the game. What was shocking was hearing a sound clip from one of the zombies and making it look like they were screaming for racist terms. Im isn’t the only one listening to the similarities based on the viral videos that are currently in the round. Other beta players say they’re hearing the same. Zombies are screaming n-words.

Back 4 Blood is the latest game from Turtle Rock Studios, the original Left 4 Dead developer. It’s a lot like Left 4 Dead, but that’s not a bad thing. These old L4D games were some of the best co-op games ever created. However, B4B undeaths are louder and often scream and scream more prominently than L4D-infected individuals. Most of these screams are just random noise and grunts. But one scream I and other players have heard is not only likely to be 100% unintentional, but also stands out in a 100% unfortunate way.

Twitter user @HomBKE encountered a zombie in beta. The zombies appeared to be yelling n-words as they were running towards the player. His response is simple but understandable, what did you call me? While shooting a zombie attacker.

You can also hear the screams of the problem in a clip shared by YouTuber and streamer Doto Doya.

G / O media may receive fees

During my own game time, I’ve heard this scream at least twice, and in each case I didn’t know what to think about. Assuming the people making this game didn’t intentionally record or include the sound clips of the slur screaming zombies, I feel safe. Perhaps it’s a random throat that sounds the wrong way. However, clips are so similar to words that it may not be a bad idea to change them or remove them altogether from the game early on before the game is released.

Kotaku has contacted WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios about the scream.

The Beta version of Back 4 Blood has proven to be a lot of fun so far, even if it doesn’t fully meet the high expectations that many Left 4 Dead fans (including myself) may have. increase. Still, Valve doesn’t make a third game in the L4D series, so this is a workaround.

Get rid of that scream that sounds like an n-word.

Update 08/8/2021 11:00 am: WB Games sent this comment explaining that, as many have speculated, slur players are not intentionally listening. Instead, it causes two audio clips to play at the same time. Full comment below:

Our team noticed annoying words that we heard when playing the game. This has not been recorded and is not intended to be part of gameplay. The audio is the result of two different Ridden growls playing at the same time, which sounds like that word when heard together. We are working hard to fix this issue and should be completed in time for the beta or when the game is released.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/back-4-blood-beta-players-think-they-hear-zombies-yelli-1847443163 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos