This year’s DigiCon Pop 2021 – Who and What to Expect in Manila Bulletin

Anyone can access a product or service at any time with a tap or click. Digital is a new pop because it has been absorbed in every aspect of our lives, whether by organization, brand or individual.

The Internet in the Philippines & Mobile Marketing Association (IMMAP) is announcing this year’s DigiCon Pop, which will be virtually held from October 11th to 15th, 2021.

As digital adoption accelerates rapidly, participants will be able to learn more about new digital practices and trends that are pervading billions of people around the world and even here in the Philippines.

Digital shares Leigh Reyes, the new Masa, President of IMMAP, Chairman of MullenLowe TREYNA 3meritus and Head of Product (C3PO). From the village’s Viber group to live sales, learning how to navigate with QR codes, Zoom e-numans, and Zoomba, digital has gone completely mainstream.

This year’s featured speakers are made up of industry giants such as Think Again’s best-selling author and respected organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of Business, Adam Grant. Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy UK, Author of Wiki Man and Alchemy: The amazing power of meaningless ideas, and one of the industry’s leading experts in consumer behavior. Scott Galloway, considered one of the world’s best business professors, founder of Prophet and L2 Inc. and host of the award-winning podcast Pivot. Laurent Ezekiel, Chief Marketing Officer and Growth Officer of WPP, the world’s largest advertising holding company. Gill Zhou, APAC and IBM’s Chief Marketing Officer in China, one of the world’s largest technology companies.

DigiCon Pop’s five days will consist of four programming tracks covering Pop themes and dive into the DEEP framework, which brings together more than 50 keynote speakers from around the world.

Disruption tracks cover innovative trends and digital excellence. This has ultimately made it important for the general public to do business in every sector over the past year. The track will feature speakers such as Michael Patent, the founder of Culture Group’s sports and entertainment agency. Todd Schweizer, co-founder and CEO of Frankas, an independent financial platform.

The expansion sector is encouraging participants to unlock key sectors that have evolved by prioritizing digital as a key asset and discover new opportunities through data. Leading speakers on this track include Nicholas Kontopolous, Head of APAC Regional Growth Marketing for Adobe DX. Bea Atienza, Colgate-Palmolive IBE leader. Isabel Yap, Special Project Director and Senior Assistant Vice President of East West Banking.

Emerging Legs discuss digital trends and tools that every business should enter, including media and e-commerce platforms. This category includes speakers such as Quanta Digital CEO Ash Mandhyan and ONE Esports CEO Carlos Alimurung.

The last track could be to understand new potential markets and explore underserved needs by multiple generations of consumers through innovative strategies. Speakers will appear on this leg, including Budjette Tan, the writer and co-creator of the hit comic series. Grace David, CEO of Edukasyon.PH.

DigiCon Pop also shows the expected resurgence of two events that aspiring practitioners and professionals have been looking forward to, especially after a year’s break due to a pandemic.

Announced by Unilab, DPop Youth is back in a day-long workshop and contest for college students to learn, interact and showcase their talents in the digital industry. On October 13, 2021, students look forward to hearing from key industry leaders on strategic development, creative strategy and media orchestration. Herbert Hernandez of The Ideas Company, IMMAP board member and co-founder of Gigil, is very exciting because he wants future digital marketers to have the right skillsets and ideas for the future. ..

Student attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from one of today’s biggest social media personalities, Bretman Rock, the worst speaker at DigiCons. A breakout content creator and digital influencer, he currently boasts over 43 million followers on all major platforms, and through social content and his own MTV reality show, LGBTQIA + and Asian Americans. It is constantly attracting attention as a pioneer of both communities.

The Boomerang Awards, the country’s premier award show for digital marketing excellence, is also back. This year’s Unmute-themed comeback promises to be bigger, bolder and more comprehensive with the addition of the Tech Innovation category. Previously, the Boomerang Awards only celebrated the effectiveness of the campaign, but realized that digital is basically affecting every business and needs to be more comprehensive through these Tech Innovation categories. Said Dennis Perez, IMMAP Vice President and Media Director of Unilever Philippines.

Special categories have also been added to the award-winning list, including The Purple Boomerang Award, presented by Investing In Women, which focuses on gender equality and further recognizes women’s economic empowerment.

Another special addition in collaboration with Facebook is The Blue Impact Boomerang. This special category recognizes the campaigns that were first developed as humans and is measured by innovations in the effectiveness of Facebook use, mobile ingenuity, and driving business goals.

The boomerang award will be submitted by August 13, 2021 and will culminate in the final day of the DigiCon Pop award show on October 15, 2021.

For more information on DigiCon Pop 2021, please visit the official website www.digicon.com.ph. Here you can find a breakdown of the various tracks, details of this year’s speakers, and how to use ticket prices.

IMMAP DigiCon Pop 2021 would like to thank the Gold Sponsors Manulife Philippines and McDonald’s.

