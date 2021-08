“A world entering the era of biology and computational science”

Greater Noida: Biocon Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that after the first 20 years of this century in information technology, the world is now in the era of biology and computational science. rice field.

“We believe that research-led innovation can drive economic development by transforming healthcare, agriculture, livestock management, industrial processing and environmental sustainability,” she said at the Bennett University Annual Meeting. Biotechnology.

Dr. Prab Agarwal, Vice President of Bennett College, conferred a degree on the Mazdal Shaw, stating that the Kiran Mazdal Shaw name and biotechnology are synonyms in India. “Leveraging advanced science, innovative technology platforms, and international research collaboration to reduce treatment costs, increase access, and improve medical outcomes for diseases such as diabetes and cancer,” Mazumdar-Shaw said. We have developed a treatment that can be used. ” congratulation!

Voting was successful

Log in to view results Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestlé Raindia, has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration. Narayanan’s rank-up in the business world “reflects over 35 years of his extremely rich and incredibly extensive experience in the multinational and cultural FMCG industry,” Aggarwal said. I did. Narayanan dedicated his degree to his parents, wife and daughter. “I happened to take this call from my parents’ home in Chennai. My parents didn’t come to see me receive this honor, but I know that the value of education was very high for them. A middle-class-income father gave me the best education he could at that time to make me a good citizen of India. ” Debjani Ghosh, president of NASScom, who was a special guest at the convocation, told graduates to get used to the discomfort. “Uncertainty, variability, ambiguity-this is the only certainty you have. The skills you need are constantly changing. Your ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty is your greatest competition. What I learned is getting out of my comfort zone and getting used to the discomfort, which will be an advantage on and therefore one of the skills I have, “she said. Ghosh added that the Indian technology industry is agile not only for resilience, but also for empathetic resilience. She said it was the key to success as the industry sees, even in the Covid crisis.

