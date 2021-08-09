Skip Ahead Seven Screen Australia and Google Open Application





Screen Australia and Google Australia / YouTube have announced that the Skip Ahead Seven application is open. This initiative is aimed at creators who have a proven track record of reaching a large audience on YouTube and are ready to skip their careers in terms of creative ambition and production value.

Since 2014, Skip Ahead has 29 YouTube content creators hone their skills and careers, including comedians Aunty Donna, Bush Tucker Bunjie, Skitbox, documentary Mighty Car Mods, filmmaking duo RackaRacka, and influencer Wengie. We have funded over $ 3.8 million to help build. And math educator Tibby. The Superwogs pilots funded through Skip Ahead were so popular that the comedy duo landed the full ABCTV series. Superwog also features the creation of Australia’s most popular YouTube videos in both 2017 and 2019.

The Skip Ahead project received critic praise for the Over and Out created by Adele Vuko and Christian Van Vuuren, won the Best Short Form Series at Canneseries 2019, and the Michael Shanks project won the World Premiere at the Austin Film Festival and won the Best Australian Animated Short. He made a film at Flickerfest and was nominated for Best Short Film at the AACTA Awards 2019.

Applicants are eligible to receive up to $ 120,000 in production funding per project, and up to four projects will be funded. Screen Australia and Google Australia are jointly funding the initiative.

Both scripted stories (that is, fiction) and documentary projects are eligible. Applicants are YouTube channels with 25,000 or more subscribers (or up to two current YouTube channels), or YouTube with 10,000 or more subscribers and over 1 million views. You must have a video. The program guidelines detail how existing YouTube creators can submit their applications together and work with established producers and production companies.

Lee Naimo, Senior Online Investment Manager at Screen Australia, continues to be impressed with the height that Skip Ahead graduates can reach, and this funding can increase production value and open up new creative opportunities. can. Skip Ahead is one of Screen Australia Online’s most valuable partnerships, receiving another round of Skip Ahead 7’s high-concept scripting and documentary applications for world-class online content created by Australians. I look forward to defending.

Lucinda Longcroft, Director of Government and Public Policy at Google Australia & New Zealand, said: During this time, the initiative has evolved, but the unique and powerful story developed by the Australian YouTube creators hasn’t changed. I’m looking forward to what will come this year.

Applications will close at 5 pm AEST on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Apply from here.

