Google’s in-app billing system ignites power struggle between South Korean regulators





The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) is a government agency that regulates the media industry. South Korea is trying to ban global app store operators from enforcing certain in-app payment schemes, but two major regulations are the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and the Korea Communications Commission (KCC). The struggle for power between the authorities is on a difficult path.

Legislative experts say internal feuds within the government could delay the approval of relevant legislation in parliament.

Last week, August 5, media regulator KCC said Google Inc. And Apple Inc. The operators of the app market, such as, have openly insisted that they should be regulated under their control.

KCC held a media roundtable on August 5 to outline major amendments to the National Telecommunications Business Act (TBA), and the overall unfair quotient of app market players such as Google. We believe we have the authority to regulate practices. ..

Many have interpreted such claims as a direct challenge to the position of South Korean antitrust regulator KFTC, which has opposed the expansion of KCC’s regulatory powers.

The TBA amendment is driven primarily by political and industry consensus that app store operators such as Google need intervention to prevent app developers from forcing unjustified in-app payment schemes. it was done.

Unfair practices pointed out by regulators and app developers include forcing Google and Apple’s payment systems to sell digital products and services on Google Play and the Apple Store, and charging 30% of sales. Includes receiving as.

The revised bill prohibits app market operators from abusing good bargaining positions to force app developers into certain payment schemes. If the bill is enacted, it will rob South Korea of ​​about 600 billion won ($ 520 million) of additional revenue annually from Google, and last year it will pay 1.5 trillion won (1.3 billion dollars) in commissions from app store sales. It is estimated that he earned (dollars). ..

KCC and KFTC are fully integrated, and KCC has the authority to investigate app store operators and impose penalties for payment systems. However, in the other two important areas, there is a big disagreement about restricting app developers from registering apps in other app stores and other unfair discrimination.

KFTC has made a strong voice in two areas. Antitrust regulators claim that these two actions fall under traditional unfair business practices. Regulators also said that if KCC could intervene in these areas, the scope of regulation could overlap.

The KCC has refuted the antitrust authorities’ allegations in detail, so the fight is not expected to end soon.

The app market is a highly specialized market and requires relevant expertise. KCC states that it has deep expertise in the field of telecommunications and needs to regulate it.

Media regulators also added that it is the Financial Services Commission (FSC), not the KFTC, that regulates unfair practices in capital markets.

The KFTC expressed regret over KCC’s unresolved allegations, emphasizing that disagreements between public authorities should be discussed within the government rather than in public debate involving the media.

According to KTFC officials, I believe it is better for disagreeing government agencies to participate in bilateral discussions than to make public claims in a one-sided manner.

Write to Min-jun Suh at [email protected]

Daniel Cho edited this article.

