Inspired by her ancestors, artist Ryhia Dank creates Pixel wallpapers





Richia, please tell us a little about yourself and your hometown.

I’m from Garranjini (Northern Territory, Australia, Barkly Tablelands) and Kujiga connects to Marrambarna’s songline. I’m a woman from Gudanji and Wakaja.

Many of your artwork and pixel wallpapers you create focus on elements and the earth. What is the inspiration for the world around you right now?

I find it very interesting how the environment becomes positive and the human and earth bodies fall apart. As a black woman, my body is as intertwined with my country as possible, and it is also that intertwined relationship that inspires me. If we think of the amazing body of the Earth, that body is the first thing we should always keep holy. When we damage that body, the damage to our human body is multiplied by 10. I get inspiration from the whole body of the planet, not just the backyard. My country inspires the foundations and informs me of my knowledge and the act of recording my storywork.

You call your painting storywork. What was the story that inspired you to create these wallpapers?

My ancestors did not make art. They told the story and created images and icons that tell us who we are and how we are. There is an important change in aesthetics in understanding that my images are storywork. My image works in the same way that the alphabet holds secret and less secret knowledge.

What kind of wallpaper does your mobile phone have?

My current wallpaper is actually a collection of stickers I sell. They are part of a campaign that has begun to raise awareness of hydraulic fracturing on my traditional lands, which has a direct impact on my country.

However, if you select one of the Pixel artworks as your wallpaper, Waterways will be used. This reminds me of fishing in the country with Mimi as a kid. This is a memory I cherish.

Check out more of Ryhias’s work and try out the latest curated culture wallpapers on Pixel now.

