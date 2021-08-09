Google Plan Silicon Valley “Hardware Center”





In early 2021, Google opened a new hardware engineering hub in Taiwan to accommodate the Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast teams. Google is currently focusing on the so-called “hardware center” in San Jose.

According to CNBC, Google is planning another San Jose campus in addition to the large downtown West project. The hardware center consists of three “industrial” buildings, with explicit references to “Nest” and “Google Hardware” in the planning document.

It has a warehouse-like nature, 80% of which is used for manufacturing, storage and distribution. In addition to office space (meeting rooms, microkitchens, etc.), there are “equipment platforms, conveyor belts, shipping warehouses”.

It’s not yet known what “manufacturing” really involves, but CNBC speculates that it will benefit “prototype devices.” As such, this is probably not a major effort to create a device in the United States, but other details and official announcements are not yet available. Google’s most notable effort was the Nexus Q Media Streamer, which was canceled prior to Chromecast.

Meanwhile, Google is also building a campus next to the hardware center. Midpoint will consist of five existing buildings that the company has purchased over the years and will be refurbished to accommodate between 2,800 and 3,500 Google employees. This is compared to Downtown West, which has office space that can accommodate up to 20,000 employees. Given its proximity to the center, it’s not surprising that the Made by Google team will eventually move here, allowing for closer collaboration.

One of the highlights is the pedestrian and bicycle bridge that connects the buildings and is open to the public. Especially on “crowded roads”. Other efforts include replacing parking lots with green space. There are no details about when this site will open.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/08/08/google-hardware-center-san-jose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos