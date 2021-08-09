Cambodia ICT Award 2021 is now available for application





Cambodia Digital Technology Academy-CADT (formerly National Postal Communication ICT Institute-NIPTICT) is today’s Cambodia ICT Award 2021 (CICTA21) with the support of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the CBRD Fund and Smart Axiata.

The Cambodia ICT Award is the largest annual national ICT accredited event in the Kingdom of Cambodia and has four main purposes.

First, Awareness: National recognition of the achievements and successes of digital innovation in the Kingdom’s ICT sector.

Second, Motivation: Motivate the innovative use of digital technology in all ministries, local private sectors, start-ups, social enterprises, NGOs and other related agencies.

Third, Promotion: Raise digital awareness and ICT in public places, fill the digital gap of business communities among people living in cities, rural areas and rural areas, and contribute to the development of ICT in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Fourth, Opportunity: To provide an opportunity to showcase the achievements of ICT and an investment opportunity to represent the Kingdom of Cambodia at regional and global ICT awards.

This year’s Cambodia ICT Awards fall into the following six categories.

First, the products, services, or achievements of state agencies that use the Best Digital Government Services of the Year ICT to provide the public with the highest value of service and solve citizens’ problems.

Second, make your enterprise business better, faster and more efficient by bringing new competitive products and services to market by innovating and using the Best Digital Innovation Organization of the Year Products Services, or digital technologies. The outcome of the company or institution to be targeted.

Third, the Best Social Innovation of the Year Products, services, or digital outcomes of private or non-governmental organizations that use digital technology to help solve public and social problems.

Fourth, Best Digital Content of the Year Products, services, or digital from private or non-governmental organizations that use digital technology to create digital content such as videos, games, and audio files that help solve people’s problems. Achievements Public and social.

Fifth, Best Digital R & D of the Year Products, services, or achievements of a company or institution in the field of ICT or digital R & D (new formulas, new methods, new rules, discoveries of new innovations, etc.).

6th Best Digital Startup of the Year Products, services, or achievements of newly established companies within 3 years from the official registration date. Digital Startup must be a company that has made great strides in new ideas using ICT.

Companies and organizations participating in the contest are carefully selected by a jury appointed by private sector, state agencies, civil society and industry representatives of digital technology.

Selection qualifications are based on (1) innovation, (2) problem solving, (3) operational efficiency, and (4) marketing strategy.

Seng Sopheap, Chairman of the Cambodia Digital Cambodia Academy, said: We hope that successful companies and entrepreneurs will be recognized nationwide through this award contest, inspiring and encouraging young Cambodians to learn digital technology and develop and create technology services. .. More innovative technology products that contribute to the development of the digital technology sector and the revitalization of Cambodia’s digital economy.

CICTA2021 is organized with the support of MPTC and SmartAxiata using the Capacity Building Research and Development (CBRD) Fund to develop ICT talents and projects in Cambodia. Each award category will be awarded a prize of $ 2,000.

Our mission at smart is to connect people and lead a better life. As a digital enabler, SmartAxiata CEO Thomas Hundt looks forward to submitting digital technology applications to CICTA 2021. This proved effective and influential in each country’s digital ecosystem a few years ago.

Technology has helped us overcome previous pandemics. It has transformed and alleviated the challenges we face in our daily lives. Therefore, it is imperative to support and invest in technology and innovation as part of the country’s digital economic development, he said.

Ministries, organizations, local NGOs, private sectors, digital startups, and universities that are officially registered and licensed in accordance with the laws of the Kingdom of Cambodia can apply for these awards. Students can also apply if their work is about digital R & D, but this is just a prototype. The application deadline is August 25, 2021.

Interested applicants can apply from the following link: https: //bit.ly/APPLYCICTA21

For more information, please visit http://cambodiaictawards.com/ or contact us. [email protected] Or call 093316781.

