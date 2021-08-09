Recruitment in change: Pandemic to maintain and attract talent





“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas about the digital revolution in the media.

Today’s column is written by Kelly Herrick, founder of Global Recruiting Lead, Prohaska Consulting, and Searchlight.

2021 has proven to be a great reset for many companies. The industry has revived in earnest and suddenly entered the candidate market. This unique situation not only makes it a tricky time, but also an opportunity to hire great talent. Summers often move at a slow pace. Employment is usually late, as many people take vacations to recharge and plan vacations, and August is always the latest of the year.

This year, many companies celebrated the advent of vaccines and fired to return to more typical workflows such as face-to-face events and business trips. Yes, we dare to go back to the office.

However, there is a feeling of fatigue that pervades these well-meaning plans. People are tired and last year was a collective trauma, forcing many to reassess their lives and careers. Talk to candidates who are reassured but need a break.

This fatigue is part of the reason why it may be difficult to engage in new talent in the future. People are charging, understanding what is important to them both in their family life and in their careers, and asking questions such as:

Want to commute with your family and lose flexibility when zooming is just as easy? Am I going to the office 5 days a week or would you like to combine it? When is the right time to meet a colleague, share lunch, or take a client out?

The ad tech landscape is a unique space that connects technology, media and humanity, and there is always competition to find and secure these bright lights that can play these rapidly evolving roles.

Successful companies are familiar with building custom solutions for their clients, but the candidate market is looking for ways to build custom solutions for their employees. The best candidates for the role of Adtech can translate the technology and explain it in a relevant and human way. They excel at listening and responding to meet the needs of their clients in the most demanding situations.

How to build and motivate teams to change the game

Showing your team what you care about by learning what is important to them for your employer will retain your best talent and set a precedent for the future. To attract this talent, leaders must listen to team members and future candidates and ask them what they need, what they want, and what can make them work productively. It will not be. Is it compensation? Or flexibility? Or are they just grateful for their work?

Each one is unique and each of us has different dreams and ideas about what is equal to success and happiness.

Sales reps probably want to go out and are motivated by money. Operations personnel may want the option of working from home and having fewer client visits. There are product developers and marketers who need facial time contingency and collaboration to come up with strategies to change the game, and need time to analyze and execute.

Slightly opposite the spectrum are data scientists and analysts who may prefer quieter locations and less team interaction.

The best leaders listen and the strongest companies adapt and build in times of change. Over the next few years, our way of working will be very different, and visionary companies that listen to and find flexible custom solutions are talented and responsible for innovation.

