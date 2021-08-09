PlayStation Plus: All free game subscribers can download now





God of War is part of the PlayStation Plus collection for PS5 owners.

Sony

PlayStation Plus is required to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved far beyond the price of online play gatekeepers. For $ 10 / month or $ 60 / year (that is, you get a 50% discount if you choose an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts, and most importantly, access to free games. ..

It’s far from the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service featuring over 100 titles that Microsoft is building the Xbox Series X | S, but it’s a surprising deal, especially if you’re on the lookout for free monthly games. You can find some. (Once downloaded, keep as many games as you like. The game will not expire after a month.)

Free games for August 2021

In addition to the PlayStation Plus collection dedicated to PS5, Sony offers a monthly selection of free games. These can be valuable indie titles or expensive AAA games like FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake. This is the game for August.

Hunter’s Arena: Legend

Hunter’s Arena: Legend, set in ancient Asia, is a 30-player battle royale game released on August 3rd. This game is special because it’s rare for a new title to appear on the PlayStation Plus on the first day. Unlike most battle royale. Title, this game is not a first-person shooter, but a third-person action game. You can play alone or in teams of three.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends are also available on PC via Steam and usually sell for $ 20 on the PlayStation Store.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle of Neighborville

The franchise, which started out as a fun 2D iOS and Android game, has expanded to a full-featured 3D series on PCs and consoles. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville will be released in late 2019 and is amazingly fun. There are several PvP multiplayer modes, PvE modes, and a crew of attractive characters that bring gameplay to life.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville usually sells for $ 30 on the PlayStation Store.

Tennis World Tour 2

A follow-up to the 2018 Tennis World Tour, this is a more serious view of tennis than one recently done by a particular Italian plumber. If you need to fix your sport, the Olympics are sadly over and PlayStation Plus will do it for you.

Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition is typically sold at the PlayStation Store for $ 50.

PlayStation Plus collection

The following games, as Sony says, are a collection of generation-defining PlayStation 4 games that are free for PlayStation 5 owners. Here you’ll find absolute smashers such as God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Persona 5.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Activision Blizzard God of War Mortal Kombat X Warner Bros. Fallout 4 Bethesda Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Square Enix Monster Hunter World Persona 5 Atlus USA Resident Evil 7 Battlefield 1 EA Call of Duty Black Ops III Activision Blizzard The Last of Us: Remastered Day’s Gone Sony Interactive Entertainment DetroitBecome Human Batman Arhkahm Knight Infamous Second Son until Dawn Sony Computer Entertainment Bloodborne The Last Guardian Team ICO Ratchet and Clank

