GTA Online Maps took 400 hours to 3D print





I’ve been playing Grand Theft Auto V since it was launched in 2013. So I’m pretty familiar with maps. But it’s wild to see everything perfectly reproduced using 3D printing, and you can see how much detail and work Rockstar has packed into this digital world. Not to mention how impressive this 3D map is, both in terms of accuracy and scale.

GTAV’s cool 3D map, which has become a hot topic on Twitter, was created by Dom Riccobene. He is a product designer who often uses real-world data to recreate real-world locations as accurate data engravings. But Covid-19 couldn’t get out and work because covid-19 messed up everything. So he had to do something to occupy his time and turned to the virtual world of GTAV and Red Dead Redemption II for inspiration.

His plan was to create high resolution datasets for both RDR2 and GTA V. We then used that data to create a huge, fully scaled 3D physics map of the gaming world. He described this process as an immeasurable technical challenge.

First, I used a custom script to first scan the terrain and buildings of RDR2, Riccobene explained in an email. Then I ported it for use in GTA V. Runs in-game and when you press a hotkey, it collects ground elevation at a radius of 500-1000 meters around the player and adds up to 1,000,000+ data points per scan.

Riccobene had to use this process to slowly scan the map by hand, as the game doesn’t spawn across the map at once. He estimates that it took about 100 hours per game to get enough data to engrave the data.

The next challenge was to merge the point clouds and transform the dataset into real data so that it could be manipulated, processed and analyzed by professional mapping and cartography software, Riccobene said. ..

To do this, he mapped all the 500 million coordinates he scanned and collected to the actual coordinates on Earth. This allowed him to create an elevation grid. Now he can start printing the map using his software and tools. But, as you can imagine, that too needed attention. Some tiles only take an hour to print, but many buildings and more complex areas characterized by elevation changes can take up to 12 hours to print.

Riccobene explained that he used his own workflow to convert a tiled dataset into polygons as a 3D printable mesh. Each tile is an 800mb 3D model. From there, I repeated trial and error with 3D printing settings to print buildings, terrain, and waterscapes in black all at once. It also had to be seamlessly combined as an assembly.

It is said that it took about 125 hours to print the GTAV 3D map found in his viral tweets. You can see the details of the behind-the-scenes process on his Instagram. He estimates that the entire project, including printing, data acquisition, elevation map creation, and tweaking, took over 400 hours a year.

This was obviously a lot of work and time, but Riccobene was thrilled with the results and did it all.

This was probably the most fun and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on.

Once this is done, his next plan is to perform the same process on the RDR2 map. He has already spent more than 200 hours doing that work and hopes to use the Rockstar game to create equally impressive maps in the near future.

