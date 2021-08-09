What’s new in Google that allows you to transfer SMSOTP from your phone to your PC





Making an online or banking transaction on your laptop means making sure your mobile phone is with you to enter the OTP you received. This requirement / need may change in the coming weeks or days, at least for Android smartphone users. Google is working on the WebOTP API. This will allow websites to programmatically retrieve one-time passwords from SMS messages and automatically fill out user forms with a single tap, without having to switch apps. Simply put, Google is working on a feature that allows you to transfer SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) from your phone to your PC using the Chrome 93 update. Chrome 93 supports the WebOTP (Web One Time Password) interface. This means that your web browser will automatically detect, read, and enter the code you receive on your phone. The condition that the user needs an Android smartphone and both the mobile phone and desktop browser must be signed in to the same Google account. Another important requirement is that your website must support WebOTP technology. The reason this feature currently relies on the Chromium web engine is that it doesn’t support Apple devices. Android smartphone users can already try this feature on the Chrome beta page (https://developer.chrome.com/blog/cross-device-webotp/). Prerequisites * Desktop or laptop computer (Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chrome OS). * Android smartphone with Google Play service version 20.30.12 or later. * Chrome 93 and above, both desktop or laptop and mobile. Chrome 93 Beta will be available in late July 2021. * You need to sign in to the same Google account on both desktop and mobile Chrome. For example, via https: //myaccount.google.com/ or https://mail.google.com. You don’t need to turn on synchronization. * On Android devices[設定]->[Google]You need to sign in to Android from. * Chrome 93 must be the default browser for Android devices. * Chrome 93 must be running in the foreground or background of your Android device.Steps to follow to get started

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/googles-new-feature-to-allow-transferring-sms-opts-from-your-phone-to-pc/articleshow/85170261.cms

