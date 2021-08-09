I read most of RTIH’s retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are retail system articles that have captured your favorites over the last 7 days, including Sainsburys, Wineapp, Gopuff, DoorDash, M & S Tech, and HURR / Depop. Silent Sainsbury is the victim of a Led By Donkeys PR stunt over GB News ads.

#SilentSainsburys became a trend on Twitter last week as grocery giants increased pressure to stop advertising on GB News’ new Nigel Farages show.

Retail technology solutions that have the potential to rejuvenate the physical experience

These are tough times for Highstreet, shopping centers and retail parks.

While e-commerce space is thriving in Covid’s pandemic, one in seven UK stores remains closed and vacancy rates are rising at all retail stores.

But not all hope is lost. In this article, RTIH describes retail technology that can save you experience in the physical store.

HURR and Depop Announce Sustainable Fashion Alliance

European women’s clothing rental platform HURR is now available on the peer-to-peer social shopping app Depop.

Startup Interview: Wineapp, CEO and Founder Marco Nardone

RTIH knows more about Wineapp, a fast wine delivery service based in the United Kingdom.

Gopuff Announces Mega Series H Financing Round

Gopuff, a fast-delivery startup for groceries, has raised $ 1 billion in a Series H round. It values ​​US-based ventures at $ 15 billion.

After withdrawing $ 1.15 billion in the March funding round, it was finally valued at $ 8.9 billion.

RTIH looks back on retail technology in July

RTIH reviews the turbulent months of the retail technology sector such as Gopuff, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Shopify, Instacart, Flipkart and Walmart.

M & S Tech continues to hire software engineers

Marks and Spencer has begun to hire 70 software engineers next year as retailers seek to drive digital transformation.

To support this, we have launched a new bespoke career page called M & OS on the company’s website.

DoorDash prepares to invest in controversial startup Gorillas

DoorDash, the largest food delivery company in the United States, will invest in Gorillas, a German-based grocery delivery startup.

According to media reports, gorillas are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars at a valuation of about $ 2.5 billion, well below the $ 6 billion they were previously working on.

Paul Mason of PMC Wins Retail Systems Awards 2021

Paul Mason, Founder and Chairman of PMC, received the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award at Retail Systems Awards 2021.

10 retail technology investments that should be on your radar

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer experiences that leverage innovative retail technologies such as Shopify, Glovo, Newegg and Pizza Hut.

