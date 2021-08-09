Samsung may be surprised at the new Google phone





Google recently announced that it will launch its flagship Pixel 6-series smartphone with its chipset later this year. Yes, Google does not use the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Instead, Google announced for the first time that it has created its own SoC to power future Pixel 6-series phones. Google calls the new chipset Tensor SoC. Google surprised smartphone enthusiasts by announcing its own tensor chipset, but search giants didn’t reveal the details of the chipset. Google just said that the new tensor chipset will provide the best AI and ML experience with improved security. Get ready to be amazed. According to a Samsung report, the Google Tensor chipset is actually an unreleased Exynos chipset made by Samsung. A major Korean electronics company has been working with Google for quite some time, and it is reported that Samsung has already manufactured Google’s Tensor chipset based on the 5n MLPE process. Samsung worked on two flagship chipsets (Exynos 9855 and 9925) last year. One of the two had an AMD GPU. Currently, according to a report from the Galaxy Club, the Exynos 9925 is called the Exynos 2200, and next year the Galaxy S22 series will be available. The Exynos 9925 will also be equipped with AMD GPUs. For reference, the Exynos 2100 chipset on the Galaxy S21 series phones was internally identified as the Exynos 9840. Currently, the only new flagship chipset Samsung hasn’t used on mobile phones yet is the Exynos 9855, which is reported to be actually the Google Tensor SoC. Google seems to have added AI and ML capabilities to the Exynos 9855 chipset to power the Pixel 6 smartphone, and has changed the chipset brand to Tensor SoC. In terms of performance, the Tensor chipset is very similar to the Exynos 2100 chipset found on Galaxy S21 series phones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/gadgets-news/there-may-be-a-samsung-surprise-in-new-google-phones/articleshow/85170287.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

